SI

Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Juwan Johnson Back In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Saints TE Juwan Johnson faces the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson faces the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 12!

The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without TEs Oronde Gadsden, Zach Ertz, and Evan Engram, and at least two of them are viable weekly starters in most leagues.

There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.

This week’s tight end ranking risers include Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry, and Kyle Pitts Sr., all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like David Njoku, Theo Johnson, and T.J. Hockenson could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 12 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. JAC

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. CLE

3

George Kittle

SF

vs. CAR

4

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. PHI

5

Tyler Warren

IND

at KC

6

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. IND

7

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. NYJ

8

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at DAL

9

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. ATL

10

Cade Otton

TB

at LAR

11

Hunter Henry

NE

at CIN

12

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at NO

13

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. BUF

14

Theo Johnson

NYG

at DET

15

David Njoku

CLE

at LV

16

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at BAL

17

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. PIT

18

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at LV

19

Michael Mayer

LV

vs. CLE

20

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at GB

21

AJ Barner

SEA

at TEN

22

Luke Musgrave

GB

vs. MIN

23

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at CHI

24

Noah Fant

CIN

vs. NE

25

Jonnu Smith

PIT

at CHI

26

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

vs. SEA

27

Brock Wright

DET

vs. NYG

28

Dawson Knox

BUF

at HOU

29

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. TB

30

Darnell Washington

PIT

at CHI

31

Isaiah Likely

BAL

vs. NYJ

32

Taysom Hill

NO

vs. ATL

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY