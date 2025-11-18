Week 12 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Juwan Johnson Back In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 12!
The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without TEs Oronde Gadsden, Zach Ertz, and Evan Engram, and at least two of them are viable weekly starters in most leagues.
There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.
This week’s tight end ranking risers include Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry, and Kyle Pitts Sr., all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like David Njoku, Theo Johnson, and T.J. Hockenson could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Week 12 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. JAC
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. CLE
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. CAR
4
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. PHI
5
Tyler Warren
IND
at KC
6
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. IND
7
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. NYJ
8
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at DAL
9
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. ATL
10
Cade Otton
TB
at LAR
11
Hunter Henry
NE
at CIN
12
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at NO
13
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. BUF
14
Theo Johnson
NYG
at DET
15
David Njoku
CLE
at LV
16
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at BAL
17
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. PIT
18
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at LV
19
Michael Mayer
LV
vs. CLE
20
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at GB
21
AJ Barner
SEA
at TEN
22
Luke Musgrave
GB
vs. MIN
23
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at CHI
24
Noah Fant
CIN
vs. NE
25
Jonnu Smith
PIT
at CHI
26
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
vs. SEA
27
Brock Wright
DET
vs. NYG
28
Dawson Knox
BUF
at HOU
29
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. TB
30
Darnell Washington
PIT
at CHI
31
Isaiah Likely
BAL
vs. NYJ
32
Taysom Hill
NO
vs. ATL