Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey At The Top

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey faces the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.
Welcome to Week 12!

The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without De’Von Achane, RJ Harvey, Kimani Vidal and Chris Rodriguez, and at least three of them are viable weekly starters.

There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.

This week’s running backs risers in the rankings include TreVeyon Henderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Etienne Jr., all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, backs like Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, and Breece Hall could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Week 12 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. CAR

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at NO

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. NYG

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at KC

5

Josh Jacobs

GB

vs. MIN

6

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at CIN

7

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at DAL

8

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. TB

9

Rico Dowdle

CAR

at SF

10

James Cook

BUF

at HOU

11

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. CLE

12

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. NYJ

13

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. PHI

14

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at CHI

15

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at SF

16

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. NE

17

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at TEN

18

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at GB

19

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. BUF

20

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at LV

21

Breece Hall

NYJ

at BAL

22

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. PIT

23

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. ATL

24

Sean Tucker

TB

at LAR

25

Kareem Hunt

KC

vs. IND

26

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

at DET

27

David Montgomery

DET

vs. NYG

28

Bam Knight

ARI

vs. JAC

29

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at TEN

30

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. SEA

31

Rachaad White

TB

at LAR

32

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. SEA

33

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. PIT

34

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at NO

35

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

at CHI

36

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at SF

37

Devin Singletary

NYG

at DET

38

Jordan Mason

MIN

at GB

39

Emanuel Wilson

GB

vs. MIN

40

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. TB

41

Michael Carter

ARI

vs. JAC

42

Nick Chubb

HOU

vs. BUF

43

Brashard Smith

KC

vs. IND

44

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at SF

45

Devin Neal

NO

vs. ATL

46

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

at BAL

47

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. CAR

48

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at LV

49

Kyle Juszczyk

SF

vs. CAR

50

Ty Johnson

BUF

at HOU

51

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

vs. NYJ

52

Tank Bigsby

PHI

at DAL

53

Terrell Jennings

NE

at CIN

54

Jerome Ford

CLE

at LV

55

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

at CHI

56

Tahj Brooks

CIN

vs. NE

57

Ameer Abdullah

IND

at KC

58

Malik Davis

DAL

vs. PHI

59

LeQunt Allen Jr.

JAC

at ARI

60

Chris Brooks

GB

vs. MIN

