Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey At The Top
Welcome to Week 12!
The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without De’Von Achane, RJ Harvey, Kimani Vidal and Chris Rodriguez, and at least three of them are viable weekly starters.
There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.
This week’s running backs risers in the rankings include TreVeyon Henderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Etienne Jr., all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, backs like Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, and Breece Hall could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 12 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. CAR
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at NO
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. NYG
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at KC
5
Josh Jacobs
GB
vs. MIN
6
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at CIN
7
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at DAL
8
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. TB
9
Rico Dowdle
CAR
at SF
10
James Cook
BUF
at HOU
11
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. CLE
12
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. NYJ
13
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. PHI
14
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at CHI
15
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at SF
16
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. NE
17
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at TEN
18
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at GB
19
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. BUF
20
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at LV
21
Breece Hall
NYJ
at BAL
22
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. PIT
23
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. ATL
24
Sean Tucker
TB
at LAR
25
Kareem Hunt
KC
vs. IND
26
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
at DET
27
David Montgomery
DET
vs. NYG
28
Bam Knight
ARI
vs. JAC
29
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at TEN
30
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. SEA
31
Rachaad White
TB
at LAR
32
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. SEA
33
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. PIT
34
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at NO
35
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
at CHI
36
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at SF
37
Devin Singletary
NYG
at DET
38
Jordan Mason
MIN
at GB
39
Emanuel Wilson
GB
vs. MIN
40
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. TB
41
Michael Carter
ARI
vs. JAC
42
Nick Chubb
HOU
vs. BUF
43
Brashard Smith
KC
vs. IND
44
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at SF
45
Devin Neal
NO
vs. ATL
46
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
at BAL
47
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. CAR
48
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at LV
49
Kyle Juszczyk
SF
vs. CAR
50
Ty Johnson
BUF
at HOU
51
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
vs. NYJ
52
Tank Bigsby
PHI
at DAL
53
Terrell Jennings
NE
at CIN
54
Jerome Ford
CLE
at LV
55
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
at CHI
56
Tahj Brooks
CIN
vs. NE
57
Ameer Abdullah
IND
at KC
58
Malik Davis
DAL
vs. PHI
59
LeQunt Allen Jr.
JAC
at ARI
60
Chris Brooks
GB
vs. MIN