Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Tyler Loop Ranks In The Top Five
Welcome to Week 12!
The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without Cameron Dicker, Wil Lutz, Riley Patterson, and Jake Moody, and at least two of them are viable weekly starters.
There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.
This week’s kicker ranking risers include Jason Myers, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Harrison Butker, Will Reichard, and Michael Badgley could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback kicker for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 12 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. PHI
2
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. NYJ
3
Jake Bates
DET
vs. MYG
4
Jason Myers
SEA
at TEN
5
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. PIT
6
Cam Little
JAC
at ARI
7
Chris Boswell
PIT
vat CHI
8
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at LAR
9
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. TB
10
Andy Borregales
NE
at CIN
11
Jake Elliott
PHI
at DAL
12
Matt Prater
BUF
at HOU
13
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. IND
14
Lucas Havrisik
GB
vs. MIN
15
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
at NO
16
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. JAC
17
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. NE
18
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. CLE
19
Will Reichard
MIN
at GB
20
Nick Folk
NYJ
at BAL
21
Matthew Wright
HOU
vs. BUF
22
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at SF
23
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at LV
24
Younghoe Koo
NYG
at DET
25
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. SEA
26
Michael Badgley
IND
at KC
27
Blake Grupe
NO
vs. ATL
28
TBD
SF
vs. CAR