SI

Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Tyler Loop Ranks In The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Ravens K Tyler Loop faces the New York Jets in Week 12.
Ravens K Tyler Loop faces the New York Jets in Week 12. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 12!

The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without Cameron Dicker, Wil Lutz, Riley Patterson, and Jake Moody, and at least two of them are viable weekly starters.

There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.

This week’s kicker ranking risers include Jason Myers, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Harrison Butker, Will Reichard, and Michael Badgley could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback kicker for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 12 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. PHI

2

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. NYJ

3

Jake Bates

DET

vs. MYG

4

Jason Myers

SEA

at TEN

5

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. PIT

6

Cam Little

JAC

at ARI

7

Chris Boswell

PIT

vat CHI

8

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at LAR

9

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. TB

10

Andy Borregales

NE

at CIN

11

Jake Elliott

PHI

at DAL

12

Matt Prater

BUF

at HOU

13

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. IND

14

Lucas Havrisik

GB

vs. MIN

15

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

at NO

16

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. JAC

17

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. NE

18

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. CLE

19

Will Reichard

MIN

at GB

20

Nick Folk

NYJ

at BAL

21

Matthew Wright

HOU

vs. BUF

22

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at SF

23

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at LV

24

Younghoe Koo

NYG

at DET

25

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. SEA

26

Michael Badgley

IND

at KC

27

Blake Grupe

NO

vs. ATL

28

TBD

SF

vs. CAR

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY