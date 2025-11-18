SI

Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan faces the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.
Welcome to Week 12!

The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Deebo Samuel Sr., all of whom are viable weekly starters.

There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.

This week’s wideout ranking risers include Tetairoa McMillan, Zay Flowers, and Jameson Williams, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Xavier Worthy, and Jordan Addison could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 12 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. TB

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at TEN

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. NYG

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. PHI

5

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. IND

6

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at SF

7

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. BUF

8

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at LAR

9

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at GB

10

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. TB

11

George Pickens

DAL

vs. PHI

12

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. NYJ

13

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. NYG

14

Stefon Diggs

NE

at CIN

15

A.J. Brown

PHI

at DAL

16

Chris Olave

NO

vs. ATL

17

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at KC

18

Devonta Smith

PHI

at DAL

19

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. NE

20

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. PIT

21

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at DET

22

Alec Pierce

IND

at KC

23

DK Metcalf

PIT

at CHI

24

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. IND

25

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at HOU

26

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. JAC

27

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. JAC

28

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. CLE

29

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. MIN

30

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at ARI

31

Mack Hollins

NE

at CIN

32

Parker Washington

JAC

at ARI

33

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at LV

34

D.J. Moore

CHI

vs. PIT

35

Ricky Pearsall

SF

vs. CAR

36

Christian Watson

GB

vs. MIN

37

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at TEN

38

Andrei Iosivas

CIN

vs. NE

39

Jordan Addison

MIN

at GB

40

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at NO

41

Josh Downs

IND

at KC

42

Greg Dortch

ARI

vs. JAC

43

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at SF

44

Tez Johnson

TB

at LAR

45

Rashod Bateman

BAL

vs. NYJ

46

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. BUF

47

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at TEN

48

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

vs. SEA

49

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. IND

50

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. MIN

51

Darius Slayton

NYG

at DET

52

Keon Coleman

BUF

at HOU

53

Roman Wilson

PIT

at CHI

54

Chimere Dike

TEN

vs. SEA

55

Calvin Austin II

PIT

at CHI

56

Cedric Tillman

CLE

at LV

57

Tyler Lockett

LV

vs. CLE

58

Sterling Shepard

TB

at LAR

59

Jalen Coker

CAR

at SF

60

DeMario Douglas

NE

at CIN

