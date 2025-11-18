Week 12 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 12!
The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Deebo Samuel Sr., all of whom are viable weekly starters.
There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.
This week’s wideout ranking risers include Tetairoa McMillan, Zay Flowers, and Jameson Williams, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Xavier Worthy, and Jordan Addison could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | TEs | FLEX | Ks | DEFs
Week 12 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. TB
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at TEN
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. NYG
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. PHI
5
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. IND
6
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at SF
7
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. BUF
8
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at LAR
9
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at GB
10
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. TB
11
George Pickens
DAL
vs. PHI
12
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. NYJ
13
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. NYG
14
Stefon Diggs
NE
at CIN
15
A.J. Brown
PHI
at DAL
16
Chris Olave
NO
vs. ATL
17
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at KC
18
Devonta Smith
PHI
at DAL
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. NE
20
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. PIT
21
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at DET
22
Alec Pierce
IND
at KC
23
DK Metcalf
PIT
at CHI
24
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. IND
25
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at HOU
26
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. JAC
27
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. JAC
28
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. CLE
29
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. MIN
30
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at ARI
31
Mack Hollins
NE
at CIN
32
Parker Washington
JAC
at ARI
33
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at LV
34
D.J. Moore
CHI
vs. PIT
35
Ricky Pearsall
SF
vs. CAR
36
Christian Watson
GB
vs. MIN
37
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at TEN
38
Andrei Iosivas
CIN
vs. NE
39
Jordan Addison
MIN
at GB
40
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at NO
41
Josh Downs
IND
at KC
42
Greg Dortch
ARI
vs. JAC
43
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at SF
44
Tez Johnson
TB
at LAR
45
Rashod Bateman
BAL
vs. NYJ
46
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. BUF
47
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at TEN
48
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
vs. SEA
49
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. IND
50
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. MIN
51
Darius Slayton
NYG
at DET
52
Keon Coleman
BUF
at HOU
53
Roman Wilson
PIT
at CHI
54
Chimere Dike
TEN
vs. SEA
55
Calvin Austin II
PIT
at CHI
56
Cedric Tillman
CLE
at LV
57
Tyler Lockett
LV
vs. CLE
58
Sterling Shepard
TB
at LAR
59
Jalen Coker
CAR
at SF
60
DeMario Douglas
NE
at CIN