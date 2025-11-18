Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jared Goff In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 12!
The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Marcus Mariota, and Tua Tagovailoa, and at least three of them are viable weekly starters.
There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.
This week’s quarterback ranking risers include Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, and Joe Flacco could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
All Positions: RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | Ks | DEFs
Week 12 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at HOU
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. NYJ
3
Drake Maye
NE
at CIN
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at DAL
5
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. IND
6
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. TB
7
Jared Goff
DET
vs. NYG
8
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. CAR
9
Sam Darnold
SEA
at TEN
10
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. PHI
11
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. JAC
12
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. PIT
13
Jordan Love
GB
vs. MIN
14
Daniel Jones
IND
at KC
15
Baker Mayfield
TB
at LAR
16
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at ARI
17
Joe Flacco
CIN
vs. NE
18
Jameis Winston
NYG
at DET
19
Bryce Young
CAR
at SF
20
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
at GB
21
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at CHI
22
Davis Mills
HOU
vs. BUF
23
Tyrod Taylor
NYJ
at BAL
24
Geno Smith
LV
vs. CLE
25
Kirk Cousins
ATL
vs. NO
26
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
at LV
27
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. ATL
28
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. SEA