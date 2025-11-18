SI

Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jared Goff In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Lions QB Jared Goff faces the New York Giants in Week 12.
Welcome to Week 12!

The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That leaves us without Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Marcus Mariota, and Tua Tagovailoa, and at least three of them are viable weekly starters.

There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.

This week’s quarterback ranking risers include Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, and Joe Flacco could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 12 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at HOU

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. NYJ

3

Drake Maye

NE

at CIN

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at DAL

5

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. IND

6

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. TB

7

Jared Goff

DET

vs. NYG

8

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. CAR

9

Sam Darnold

SEA

at TEN

10

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. PHI

11

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. JAC

12

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. PIT

13

Jordan Love

GB

vs. MIN

14

Daniel Jones

IND

at KC

15

Baker Mayfield

TB

at LAR

16

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at ARI

17

Joe Flacco

CIN

vs. NE

18

Jameis Winston

NYG

at DET

19

Bryce Young

CAR

at SF

20

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

at GB

21

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at CHI

22

Davis Mills

HOU

vs. BUF

23

Tyrod Taylor

NYJ

at BAL

24

Geno Smith

LV

vs. CLE

25

Kirk Cousins

ATL

vs. NO

26

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

at LV

27

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. ATL

28

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. SEA

