Bye-mageddon, don’t let the door hit you on the backside on the way out.

In a brutal week for fantasy managers, we saw some wild stats from players no one started. That was particularly evident at wide receiver, as Jack Bech, Ted Hurst III and someone named Max Hurleman (I’m joking, kinda) scored 18-plus fantasy points, while DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden II were all held under 10 points.

Tight end wasn’t much better, with the likes of Mitchell Evans, Evan Engram, Marlin Klein, Ian Thomas and Brevyn Spann-Ford all ranked in the top 10 heading into Sunday night. It really is enough to make you cry in rthe shower with a glass of red wine (you all know the GIF).

The good news is that the news wasn’t all bad (get it?). There are some players who produced on the gridiron, so much so that they’ve placed themselves squarely on the fantasy radar for the upcoming holiday week or as potential fantasy options down the stretch before the playoffs.

With that said, here are the players you should target for Week 12.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 12

Quarterbacks

Cam Ward, Titans (39%): Ward has posted three straight solid games, scoring 19-plus points in each, including 22.2 in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. He has moved into matchup-based starter territory, and he has some favorable opponents down the stretch. Next up, Ward faces the Jaguars, whom he beat for two touchdowns and more than 20 fantasy points back in Week 10.

This Cam Ward passing TD is absurd 🤯



(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/C58UJKBOr1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Anthony Richardson, Colts (2%): Richardson will easily be the most added quarterback (and maybe the most added player) this week. The Colts released Daniel Jones and have named Richardson the starter for the rest of the season, so he could have some streaming value when the matchup is right moving forward. His mobility makes him even more attractive despite his past failures.

Other notable QBs

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders (34%): Mendoza threw three touchdown passes in Sunday's loss to a tough Denver defense, and he did it on the road. He plays the Browns in Week 12.

Mendoza threw three touchdown passes in Sunday's loss to a tough Denver defense, and he did it on the road. He plays the Browns in Week 12. Sam Darnold, Seahawks (29%): Darnold could be ready to return from injury after the Seahawks' bye week, and he faces the Niners, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles next.

Darnold could be ready to return from injury after the Seahawks' bye week, and he faces the Niners, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles next. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (24%): Mayfield is coming off his best fantasy stat line of the season, scoring two touchdowns and 19.1 fantasy points. He gets Carolina next.

Mayfield is coming off his best fantasy stat line of the season, scoring two touchdowns and 19.1 fantasy points. He gets Carolina next. Geno Smith, Jets (22%): Smith is very tough to trust, but he plays Miami in Week 12. Back in Week 7, he beat them for three touchdowns and more than 24 fantasy points.

Smith is very tough to trust, but he plays Miami in Week 12. Back in Week 7, he beat them for three touchdowns and more than 24 fantasy points. Deshaun Watson, Browns (17%): Watson had a bye in Week 11, but he had scored 18-plus points in two of his last three games. He gets the Raiders in Week 12.

Watson had a bye in Week 11, but he had scored 18-plus points in two of his last three games. He gets the Raiders in Week 12. Joe Milton, Eagles (9%): For those fantasy managers truly desperate for a starting quarterback, Milton has a revenge game and a plus matchup in Dallas in Week 12.

Running Backs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (61%): Croskey-Merritt isn’t much more than a flex option when the matchup is right, but he’s still one of the best running backs on the waiver wire heading into Week 12 (it’s a thin position, folks). He’s slated to return from injured reserve, and at the very least, he’s worth a roster spot for depth as we close in on the fantasy playoffs.

Justice Hill, Ravens (40%): Hill is coming off his best fantasy game of the season, scoring 17.6 points against the Panthers (it could have been more had he not fumbled a ball that went out of the back of the end zone). He has now scored 17-plus points in two of his last three contests as the second back in the rotation behind Derrick Henry. Hill gets the Texans next on the slate.

Kenneth Gainwell, Buccaneers (51%): Gainwell will rarely put up huge numbers while Bucky Irving is active, but he’s had a decent floor lately. In fact, he’s scored at least 9.9 points in each of his last three games. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s not bad when you’re desperate for a flex option. Gainwell is also one of the top handcuffs in the league, so he’s well worth a look.

Othr notable RBs

Kaelon Black, 49ers (49%): Black has seen 11 or more carries in three straight games going into Sunday night, and he’s a valuable handcuff for Christian McCaffrey.

Black has seen 11 or more carries in three straight games going into Sunday night, and he’s a valuable handcuff for Christian McCaffrey. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars (37%): Bhayshul Tuten continues to deal with nagging injuries, so Rodriguez is worth a speculative add, especially as a fantasy handcuff.

Bhayshul Tuten continues to deal with nagging injuries, so Rodriguez is worth a speculative add, especially as a fantasy handcuff. Corey Kiner, Patriots (32%): TreVeyon Henderson is on injured reserve, so Kiner is one Rhamondre Stevenson injury away from playing a prominent role in New England.

TreVeyon Henderson is on injured reserve, so Kiner is one Rhamondre Stevenson injury away from playing a prominent role in New England. Will Shipley, Eagles (3%): If you’re like me and think Saquon Barkley might not finish the season—he got hurt against the Steelers—then adding Shipley makes sense.

Wide Receivers

Adonai Mitchell, Jets (55%): Mitchell didn’t do much in the stat sheets against the Chargers, catghing just two passes for 30 yards. Geno Smith threw for 176 yards in the game, however, so no Jets receiver did much. Mitchell does have a favorable matchup against the Dolphins up next, and Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams were both out of action this week due to injuries.

Pat Bryant, Broncos (40%): Bryant was held in check in Sunday's win over the Raiders, but he’s still worth a look off the wire in some leagues. That’s due in large part to the fact that the Broncos' wide receivers have some of the most favorable matchups moving forward, including games against the Dolphins, Jets and Raiders. Jaylen Waddle hasn’t exactly been great, either.

Konata Mumpfield, Rams (35%): The Rams will be without Puka Nacua for the rest of the year, and Davante Adams remains out with a hamstring injury, so Mumpfield could be their top wideout against the Packers. That game is being played on Thanksgiving Eve, so make sure to put in a claim sooner rather than later. He led the Rams with 81 receiving yards in Week 10.

Chimere Dike, Titans (32%): Dike posted a nice stat line against the Cowboys, catching six passes on seven targets for 69 yards and finishing with 13.3 fantasy points. He has now scored 13-plus points in two of his last three games, and his role in the offense should remain elevated with Wan’Dale Robinson out for the season. He faces the Jaguars next on the schedule.

Cam Ward throws a strike to Chimere Dike and the Titans take the lead with 11:29 to play!



TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DkE6WkAtqm — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Ted Hurst III, Buccaneers (4%): Hurst busted out in a loss to the Lions, catching five passes on seven targets for 56 yards with two touchdowns. All told, he scored 22.6 fantasy points … the most points he has had in his rookie year. This will probably be his best stat line of 2026, but he’s a talented kid who is at least worth a look off the wire in some larger fantasy leagues.

Other notable WRs

Germie Bernard, Steelers (54%): Bernard was targeted 10 times in Week 11 (fellow Steelers receiver DK Metcalf was kicked out of the game). The rookie is worth a look as bench depth. His teammate, Roman Wilson (14%), is also a player to watch in the coming weeks.

Bernard was targeted 10 times in Week 11 (fellow Steelers receiver DK Metcalf was kicked out of the game). The rookie is worth a look as bench depth. His teammate, Roman Wilson (14%), is also a player to watch in the coming weeks. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (7%): Bateman saw six targets and scored a touchdown against the Panthers. His value is limited to deeper fantasy football leagues, though.

Bateman saw six targets and scored a touchdown against the Panthers. His value is limited to deeper fantasy football leagues, though. Jack Bech, Raiders (2%): Bech’s value is limited to deeper leagues at this point, but it should be noted that he had nine targets, eight catches and 22.8 points in Denver.

Tight Ends

Michael Mayer, Raiders (60%): Mayer was non-existent in the stat sheets against the Broncos, but he’s still on the fantasy radar as long as Brock Bowers (ankle) misses time. The Raiders have a bye in Week 13, so they might opt to keep him out in Week 12, leaving Mayer to see another start, this time against the Browns. Obviously, keep tabs on Bowers’s status.

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (59%): Okonkwo isn’t posting huge numbers, but he has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games heading into Monday night. He’s also seen at least seven targets in three of his last four games, so Jayden Daniels is looking his way. At a thin tight end position, Okonkwo is well worth adding for Week 12 against Arizona.

Other notable TEs

Mike Gesicki, Bengals (58%): Gesicki has scored six touchdowns going into Monday night, and he’ll get a plus matchup against the Saints next on the schedule.

Gesicki has scored six touchdowns going into Monday night, and he’ll get a plus matchup against the Saints next on the schedule. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (43%): Freiermuth had five catches in Week 11, and he gets a favorable matchup in Week 12 against a Steelers defense that has been generous to tight ends.

Freiermuth had five catches in Week 11, and he gets a favorable matchup in Week 12 against a Steelers defense that has been generous to tight ends. Darren Waller, Panthers (40%): Waller is anything but consistent, but his ability to post a decent line at any time makes him a viable fantasy streamer against the Buccaneers.

Waller is anything but consistent, but his ability to post a decent line at any time makes him a viable fantasy streamer against the Buccaneers. Tyler Higbee, Rams (25%): The Rams will be without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, so Higbee and Colby Parkinson (5%) are both viable streamers against Green Bay.

Defenses

Bengals defense (43%): The Bengals defense is well worth a look when the matchup is right, and that’s the case this week in a favorable home game against the Saints.

The Bengals defense is well worth a look when the matchup is right, and that’s the case this week in a favorable home game against the Saints. Browns defense (13%): The Browns defense is typically very good at home, and a plus matchup against rookie Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders in Cleveland is next.

The Browns defense is typically very good at home, and a plus matchup against rookie Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders in Cleveland is next. Commanders defense (11%): The Commanders defense hasn’t been a great fantasy option, but a matchup against the hapless and depleted Cardinals is very favorable.

Kickers

Jason Sanders, Jets (27%): Sanders has scored 11 or more fantasy points in each of hs last four games, yet he’s still a free agent in more than 70% of Sleeper leagues.

Sanders has scored 11 or more fantasy points in each of hs last four games, yet he’s still a free agent in more than 70% of Sleeper leagues. Joey Slye, Titans (7%): Slye has scored a robust 33.3 fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 points against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, in Week 10.

Slye has scored a robust 33.3 fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 points against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, in Week 10. Wil Lutz, Broncos (5%): Lutz hasn’t been consistent from a fantasy perspective, but he has a plus Week 12 matchup against a Steelers team that’s generous to kickers.