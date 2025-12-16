Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren Out Of The Top 10
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” tight end who has struggled, like Tyler Warren or Hunter Henry, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.
This week’s biggest tight end risers are Kyle Pitts. Sr., Dallas Goedert, and Colby Parkinson, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, players like Warren, Henry and T.J. Hockenson have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 16 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. ATL
2
George Kittle
SF
vs. IND
3
Brock Bowers
LV
at HOU
4
Jake Ferguson
DAL
vs. LAC
5
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at ARI
6
Travis Kelce
KC
at TEN
7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at WAS
8
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at SEA
9
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. LV
10
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. NE
11
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. BUF
12
Darren Waller
MIA
vs. CIN
13
Tyler Warren
IND
at SF
14
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. NYJ
15
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
at DAL
16
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at CLE
17
Brenton Strange
JAC
at DEN
18
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. MIN
19
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
at NYG
20
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. GB
21
Hunter Henry
NE
at BAL
22
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. JAC
23
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. LAR
24
Dawson Knox
BUF
at CLE
25
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at MIA
26
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at DET
27
Gunner Helm
TEN
vs. KC
28
Isaiah Likely
BAL
vs. NE
29
Jonnu Smith
PIT
at DET
30
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
vs. KC
31
Luke Musgrave
GB
at CHI
32
John Bates
WAS
vs. PHI