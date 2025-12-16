SI

Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren Out Of The Top 10

Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” tight end who has struggled, like Tyler Warren or Hunter Henry, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.

This week’s biggest tight end risers are Kyle Pitts. Sr., Dallas Goedert, and Colby Parkinson, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, players like Warren, Henry and T.J. Hockenson have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 16 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. ATL

2

George Kittle

SF

vs. IND

3

Brock Bowers

LV

at HOU

4

Jake Ferguson

DAL

vs. LAC

5

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at ARI

6

Travis Kelce

KC

at TEN

7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at WAS

8

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at SEA

9

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. LV

10

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. NE

11

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. BUF

12

Darren Waller

MIA

vs. CIN

13

Tyler Warren

IND

at SF

14

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. NYJ

15

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

at DAL

16

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at CLE

17

Brenton Strange

JAC

at DEN

18

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. MIN

19

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

at NYG

20

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. GB

21

Hunter Henry

NE

at BAL

22

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. JAC

23

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. LAR

24

Dawson Knox

BUF

at CLE

25

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at MIA

26

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at DET

27

Gunner Helm

TEN

vs. KC

28

Isaiah Likely

BAL

vs. NE

29

Jonnu Smith

PIT

at DET

30

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

vs. KC

31

Luke Musgrave

GB

at CHI

32

John Bates

WAS

vs. PHI

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

