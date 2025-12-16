SI

Week 16 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Jaguars DST In The Top Five

The Houston Texans defense faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” defense that has struggled, like the Ravens and Steelers, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.

This week’s biggest defensive ranking risers are the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, defenses like the Ravens, Steelers, and Seahawks have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defensive rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 16 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Texans

HOU

vs. LV

2

Bills

BUF

at CLE

3

Eagles

PHI

at WAS

4

Chiefs

KC

at TEN

5

Saints

NO

vs. NYJ

6

Vikings

MIN

at NYG

7

Lions

DET

vs. PIT

8

Buccaneers

TB

at CAR

9

49ers

SF

vs. IND

10

Broncos

DEN

vs. JAC

11

Rams

LAR

at SEA

12

Jets

NYJ

at NO

13

Cardinals

ARI

vs. ATL

14

Patriots

NE

at BAL

15

Seahawks

SEA

vs. LAR

16

Giants

NYG

vs. MIN

17

Packers

GB

at CHI

18

Cowboys

DAL

vs. LAC

19

Panthers

CAR

vs. TB

20

Ravens

BAL

vs. NE

21

Falcons

ATL

at ARI

22

Chargers

LAC

at DAL

23

Titans

TEN

vs. KC

24

Dolphins

MIA

vs. CIN

25

Bears

CHI

vs. GB

26

Jaguars

JAC

at DEN

27

Browns

CLE

vs. BUF

28

Colts

IND

at SF

29

Steelers

PIT

at DEN

30

Commanders

WAS

vs. PHI

31

Bengals

CIN

at MIA

32

Raiders

LV

at HOU

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

