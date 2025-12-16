Week 16 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Jaguars DST In The Top Five
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” defense that has struggled, like the Ravens and Steelers, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.
This week’s biggest defensive ranking risers are the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, defenses like the Ravens, Steelers, and Seahawks have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defensive rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 16 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Texans
HOU
vs. LV
2
Bills
BUF
at CLE
3
Eagles
PHI
at WAS
4
Chiefs
KC
at TEN
5
Saints
NO
vs. NYJ
6
Vikings
MIN
at NYG
7
Lions
DET
vs. PIT
8
Buccaneers
TB
at CAR
9
49ers
SF
vs. IND
10
Broncos
DEN
vs. JAC
11
Rams
LAR
at SEA
12
Jets
NYJ
at NO
13
Cardinals
ARI
vs. ATL
14
Patriots
NE
at BAL
15
Seahawks
SEA
vs. LAR
16
Giants
NYG
vs. MIN
17
Packers
GB
at CHI
18
Cowboys
DAL
vs. LAC
19
Panthers
CAR
vs. TB
20
Ravens
BAL
vs. NE
21
Falcons
ATL
at ARI
22
Chargers
LAC
at DAL
23
Titans
TEN
vs. KC
24
Dolphins
MIA
vs. CIN
25
Bears
CHI
vs. GB
26
Jaguars
JAC
at DEN
27
Browns
CLE
vs. BUF
28
Colts
IND
at SF
29
Steelers
PIT
at DEN
30
Commanders
WAS
vs. PHI
31
Bengals
CIN
at MIA
32
Raiders
LV
at HOU