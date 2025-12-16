SI

Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Moves Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro faces the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” kicker who has struggled, like Matt Prater or Evan McPherson, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.

This week’s biggest kicker risers are Ka’imi Fairbairn, Eddy Piniero, and Will Reichard, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, booters like Prater, McPherson, and Brandon McManus have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 16 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. LAC

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. LV

3

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. LAR

4

Jake Bates

DET

vs. PIT

5

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at DAL

6

Eddy Piniero

SF

vs. IND

7

Will Reichard

MIN

at NYG

8

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at CAR

9

Andy Borregales

NE

at BAL

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

at DET

11

Harrison Butker

KC

at TEN

12

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. NE

13

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. GB

14

Cam Little

JAC

at DEN

15

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at SEA

16

Charlie Smyth

NO

vs. NYJ

17

Evan McPherson

CIN

at MIA

18

Jake Elliott

PHI

at WAS

19

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. ATL

20

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. CIN

21

Matt Prater

BUF

at CLE

22

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

at ARI

23

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. JAC

24

Blake Grupe

IND

at SF

25

Brandon McManus

GB

vs. JAC

26

Jake Moody

WAS

vs. PHI

27

Nick Folk

NYJ

at NO

28

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. KC

29

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. TB

30

Younghoe Koo

NYG

vs. MIN

31

Daniel Carlson

LV

at HOU

32

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. BUF

