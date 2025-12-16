Week 16 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Moves Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” kicker who has struggled, like Matt Prater or Evan McPherson, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.
This week’s biggest kicker risers are Ka’imi Fairbairn, Eddy Piniero, and Will Reichard, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, booters like Prater, McPherson, and Brandon McManus have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 16 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. LAC
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. LV
3
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. LAR
4
Jake Bates
DET
vs. PIT
5
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at DAL
6
Eddy Piniero
SF
vs. IND
7
Will Reichard
MIN
at NYG
8
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at CAR
9
Andy Borregales
NE
at BAL
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
at DET
11
Harrison Butker
KC
at TEN
12
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. NE
13
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. GB
14
Cam Little
JAC
at DEN
15
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at SEA
16
Charlie Smyth
NO
vs. NYJ
17
Evan McPherson
CIN
at MIA
18
Jake Elliott
PHI
at WAS
19
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. ATL
20
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. CIN
21
Matt Prater
BUF
at CLE
22
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
at ARI
23
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. JAC
24
Blake Grupe
IND
at SF
25
Brandon McManus
GB
vs. JAC
26
Jake Moody
WAS
vs. PHI
27
Nick Folk
NYJ
at NO
28
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. KC
29
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. TB
30
Younghoe Koo
NYG
vs. MIN
31
Daniel Carlson
LV
at HOU
32
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. BUF