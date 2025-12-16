Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Dak Prescott Out Of The Top 10
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” quarterback who has struggled, like Lamar Jackson or Dak Prescott, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.
This week’s biggest quarterback ranking risers are Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, and Bo Nix, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, signal-callers like Jackson, Prescott, and Trevor Lawrence have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 16 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at CLE
2
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at WAS
3
Drake Maye
NE
at BAL
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
at MIA
5
Jared Goff
DET
vs. PIT
6
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. ATL
7
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at SEA
8
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. JAC
9
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. NE
10
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. IND
11
Justin Herbert
LAC
at DAL
12
Baker Mayfield
TB
at CAR
13
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. LV
14
Jordan Love
GB
at CHI
15
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. MIN
16
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at DEN
17
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
at NYG
18
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. GB
19
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. LAC
20
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. TB
21
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. LAR
22
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. NYJ
23
Marcus Mariota
WAS
vs. PHI
24
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at DET
25
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. CIN
26
Gardner Minshew
KC
at TEN
27
Kirk Cousins
ATL
at ARI
28
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. KC
29
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
vs. BUF
30
Philip Rivers
IND
at SF
31
Brady Cook
NYJ
at NO
32
Kenny Pickett
LV
at HOU