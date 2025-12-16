SI

Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Dak Prescott Out Of The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faces the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faces the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” quarterback who has struggled, like Lamar Jackson or Dak Prescott, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.

This week’s biggest quarterback ranking risers are Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, and Bo Nix, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, signal-callers like Jackson, Prescott, and Trevor Lawrence have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 16 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at CLE

2

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at WAS

3

Drake Maye

NE

at BAL

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

at MIA

5

Jared Goff

DET

vs. PIT

6

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. ATL

7

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at SEA

8

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. JAC

9

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. NE

10

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. IND

11

Justin Herbert

LAC

at DAL

12

Baker Mayfield

TB

at CAR

13

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. LV

14

Jordan Love

GB

at CHI

15

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. MIN

16

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at DEN

17

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

at NYG

18

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. GB

19

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. LAC

20

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. TB

21

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. LAR

22

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. NYJ

23

Marcus Mariota

WAS

vs. PHI

24

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at DET

25

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. CIN

26

Gardner Minshew

KC

at TEN

27

Kirk Cousins

ATL

at ARI

28

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. KC

29

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

vs. BUF

30

Philip Rivers

IND

at SF

31

Brady Cook

NYJ

at NO

32

Kenny Pickett

LV

at HOU

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY