Week 2 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target 49ers' Kaelon Black, Saints' Devaughn Vele

Joe Burrow scored just 0.2 more fantasy points than Deshaun Watson. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai put up a combined 52.8 points. Ja’Marr Chase (3.2 points) was outscored by more than 50 wide receivers. Kyle Pitts Sr. scored as many fantasy points (0) as me. The Rams and Texans defenses, thought to be two of the best in the league, allowed a combined 63 points.

Welcome back, fantasy football!

Yes, it was a wacky and wild weekend … and it’s only going to get wackier and wilder. With that said, fantasy fans need to keep up with the madness by being active on the waiver wire. That, of course, is where I come in with your best targets at every fantasy position ahead of Week 2.

Be aware that there are few widely available running backs I would target, but there are plenty of wide receivers who could make an impact … with a few quarterbacks and tight ends mixed in.

Note: Ownership percentages are from the Sleeper platform. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t listed.

Waiver Wire Targets For Week 2

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love, Packers (57%): Love had a huge game against the Vikings, posting 387 yards, two touchdowns and 19.5 fantasy points. He did benefit from an 81-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson in which Watson did most of the work, but it’s a nice stat line regardless. With zero help from MarShawn Lloyd and the running game sans Josh Jacobs, Love could be throwing more often in future weeks, too. He has a road matchup against the Jets next on the schedule.

Tyler Shough, Saints (42%): Shough was one of my favorite quarterback streamers in Week 1, and he delivered, with 410 passing yards, three touchdown passes and 23.2 points. He did most of his damage in the second half and overtime, but it’s the final point total that matters in our world. Shough has now scored at least 17.4 points in eight of his last nine games, and he has put up 20-plus in four of them, including each of his last three. He’ll face the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 2.

Current NFL Pass Yard leaders:



Tyler Shough 410

Jordan Love 387

Bryce Young 361

Josh Allen 334

Lamar Jackson 324 pic.twitter.com/G6pnn7OYZ8 — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2026

Bryce Young, Panthers (19%): Young posted a massive stat line in a loss to the Bears, as he put up 361 passing yards and four total touchdowns to finish with 31.4 fantasy points. He threw the ball 37 times in what turned into a blowout loss, but his final totals were strong nonetheless. With a matchup against the Falcons next on the schedule, Young could be a streamer (again).

Other Notable Quarterbacks

Malik Willis, Dolphins (31%): Rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Kirk Cousins, Raiders (9%): Threw three touchdown passes in Week 1; Superflex option.

Threw three touchdown passes in Week 1; Superflex option. Carson Wentz, Vikings (0%): With Kyler Murray in concussion protocol, Wentz could start Week 2 at Bears.

Running Backs

Kaelon Black, 49ers (35%): Black is going to be the biggest mover at the running back position after he saw 15 touches (tying Christian McCaffrey) in a win over the Rams. Maybe this was because CMC didn't do much over the summer due to “tightness,” or maybe it had to do with the time change in Australia. Or, maybe coach Kyle Shanahan is finally doing what he has said

in the past he would do … limiting some of McCaffrey’s massive workload. Regardless, Black needs to be added.

Alvin Kamara, Saints (41%): Kamara didn’t play this week due to his injured knee, but it seems he’s getting closer to a return. When you also consider Kendre Miller saw nine touches (seven fewer than Travis Etienne Jr.) and those could go to Kamara upon his return, well, the veteran is well worth an add at what is going to be a thin position in the waiver wire this week.

Other Notable Running Backs

George Holani, Seahawks (9%): Played 23 snaps, saw eight touches in Week 1.

Played 23 snaps, saw eight touches in Week 1. Seth McGowan, Colts (4%): DJ Giddens was a Week 1 scratch, so McGowan was the Colts’ RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor.

Wide Receivers

Note: Panthers WR Jalen Coker will be the biggest wide receiver waiver add of the week, but he’s owned in 66% of Sleeper leagues. If he’s still available in your league, go get him.

Devaughn Vele, Saints (23%): Vele was a stud in Week 1, catching seven passes for 69 yards with a touchdown for 19.9 fantasy points. He was clearly the second option in the offense for Tyler Shough, and he played a team-high 82 snaps, according to PFF. With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) out at least three more games, Vele suddenly becomes a potential sleeper as a flex option for managers in need. He’ll face the Ravens in Baltimore next.

Caleb Douglas, Dolphins (22%): Douglas was the best Dolphins wideout in the stat sheets in Week 1, catching five passes for 94 yards in a loss to the Raiders. He finished with 14.4 points. The rookie does have a tough matchup against the 49ers next on the schedule, but he’s still worth a look if you’re in a deeper league or looking for help at the wide receiver spot. He's the same guy who caught this pass in the preseason:

Caleb Douglas oh my 😮



MIAvsWAS

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/21vkGuMeTb — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

Rashod Bateman, Ravens (7%): Bateman didn’t catch a single pass against the Colts in Week 1, so why is he a waiver add, you might ask? Well, Zay Flowers left the game with a nagging hamstring injury and Ja’Kobi Lane left with a wrist injury and didn’t return. So, if Flowers and/or Lane are out of action in Week 2, Bateman would see more work in a matchup against the Saints.

Kalif Raymond, Bears (0%): The Bears put up a bananas 59 points in a win over the Panthers, and it was Raymond, not Luther Burden II, Rome Odunze or Colston Loveland, who was the best receiver statistically. He was targeted a team-high nine times, was second to Burden in snaps among Bears wideouts and scored 16.4 fantasy points. Maybe it’s just a one-week thing, but taking a chance on almost anyone in coach Ben Johnson’s offense is worthwhile.

Other Notable Wide Receivers

Denzel Boston, Browns (40%): Led Browns receivers with 13.9 points; played over 90% of snaps in 11 and 12 personnel, per PFF.

Led Browns receivers with 13.9 points; played over 90% of snaps in 11 and 12 personnel, per PFF. Keenan Allen, Colts (23%): Tied with a team-high six targets for the Colts in Week 1.

Tied with a team-high six targets for the Colts in Week 1. Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles (16%): Wicks caught only two passes in his Eagles debut, but one went for a touchdown.

Wicks caught only two passes in his Eagles debut, but one went for a touchdown. Antonio Williams, Commanders (7%): Led all Washington receivers in fantasy points (16.4) in Week 1.

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (49%): Strange posted a nice fantasy stat line in Week 1, catching a touchdown and scoring a respectable 10.3 points in a win over the Browns. He clearly has the trust of Trevor Lawrence dating back to last season, and he has very little competition for tight end snaps and targets in Jacksonville. He’s well worth adding as a matchup-based option.

Michael Mayer, Raiders (36%): Mayer was a hot add off the waiver wire heading into Week 1 after we found out that Brock Bowers would be sidelined. The Raiders say he might be back in Week 2, but I’d still add Mayer until we know more about Bowers’ status. In the opener, he was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 32 yards. He’ll face the Chargers' defense next.

Other Notable Tight Ends

Kenyon Sadiq, Jets (33%): Led Jets tight ends in receiving, scored on a touchdown run.

Led Jets tight ends in receiving, scored on a touchdown run. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (9%): Scored a touchdown and had 15.6 points on five targets in Week 1.

Scored a touchdown and had 15.6 points on five targets in Week 1. Mike Gesicki, Bengals (5%): Led all tight ends with 18.8 points going into Sunday night.

Kickers

Evan McPherson, Bengals (52%): Led all kickers with 19 fantasy points going into Sunday night.

Led all kickers with 19 fantasy points going into Sunday night. Tyler Loop, Ravens (45%): Made two long field goals and scored 14 fantasy points in Week 1.

Made two long field goals and scored 14 fantasy points in Week 1. Trey Smack, Packers (18%): The rookie made all three of his field goals and scored 13 points against the Vikings.

Defenses

Packers (15%): Potential streaming option against Geno Smith and the Jets in Week 2.

Potential streaming option against Geno Smith and the Jets in Week 2. 49ers (10%): Held the Rams' offense to seven points in Week 1; faces the Dolphins at home next.

Held the Rams' offense to seven points in Week 1; faces the Dolphins at home next. Buccaneers (4%): Faces Deshaun Watson and a brutal Browns offense in Week 2.