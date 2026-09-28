Week 4 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Add Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen

Injuries, injuries, injuries.

Week 3 was a fantasy massacre, as big names such as Baker Mayfield, De’Von Achane, Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Mike Evans and Jalen Coker all went down with various ailments. Obviously, fantasy managers suffered as a result of their absences.

The worst might be Achane, who suffered a knee injury in a loss to the Chiefs. After the game, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said the injury “does not sound very optimistic.”

Well, that’s just wonderful news.

So, for those most affected, it’s time to tighten your bootstraps and hit the waiver wire hard, as these injuries have increased the value of several players for Week 4 and beyond. Here are the best of the best, including one running back in particular who will be this week’s biggest fantasy add.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 4

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Seahawks (47%): Darnold was one of my favorite streaming options for Week 3, and he was even better than I projected with four touchdowns and nearly 32 fantasy points. That had a lot to do with a great matchup against the Commanders. Darnold has a home game against the winless Chargers next on the schedule, so he could help fantasy fans in desperate need.

Sam Darnold finds Cooper Kupp in the end zone and makes it a close game in Washington 👀@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LIvdkNPuUa — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Deshaun Watson, Browns (12%): Oh, go ahead and make your jokes … but Watson has posted more than 40 combined fantasy points in his last two games. In that time, he has recorded four touchdown passes and no interceptions. He has a tough matchup against the Steelers next on the schedule, but Watson is proving he can still deliver some positive fantasy results.

Other Notable Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Raiders (29%): Cousins has thrown for three touchdown passes in each of his first three games; now he faces the Chiefs in a potential shootout

Cousins has thrown for three touchdown passes in each of his first three games; now he faces the Chiefs in a potential shootout Geno Smith, Jets (16%): Smith had three touchdowns and 28 fantasy points in Week 3; could be a viable streamer against the Bears in Week 4 for those in serious need.

Smith had three touchdowns and 28 fantasy points in Week 3; could be a viable streamer against the Bears in Week 4 for those in serious need. Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (10%): Penix returned to action last Thursday and was serviceable in the stat sheets; he faces the Saints in a potentially high-scoring game.

Penix returned to action last Thursday and was serviceable in the stat sheets; he faces the Saints in a potentially high-scoring game. Marcus Mariota, Commanders (7%): Mariota beat the Seahawks' formidable defense for three touchdowns and 20.4 fantasy points in Week 3; he faces the Colts up next.

Running Backs

Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (54%): It appears Charbonnet (knee) is getting closer to getting on the practice field, as Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said a return this week is “on the table.” Jadarian Price has not distanced himself at all in the backfield—it's quite the opposite, actually—so Charbonnet could eventually become the starter in Seattle. I’d go ahead and stash him now.

Woody Marks, Texans (54%): Remember when David Montgomery scored three touchdowns and almost 30 fantasy points in Week 1? Since then, he has scored 11.2 points combined. He’s also losing snaps and touches to Marks, who has outscored him by 6.4 points in the last two weeks. I’m not saying Marks is going to overtake Montgomery on the depth chart, but I could see a pretty even split in snaps and touches between the two runners moving forward.

Braelon Allen, Jets (22%): The Jets lost Breece Hall to a thigh injury in a loss to the Lions, so he could miss some time. In that scenario, the Men in Green and fantasy managers should turn to Allen. The big, bruising back would be the lead man if Hall missed time, with Isaiah Davis also mixing into the offense. Clearly keep tabs on Hall, and add Allen in case his role expands.

Ollie Gordon II, Dolphins (2%): The knee injury suffered by Achane will make Gordon the most-added player in fantasy football this week. He looked good in Achane’s absence with a touchdown and 14.5 points in a loss to the Chiefs, and at this point, he would be the favorite to be the Dolphins’ No. 1 back for Week 4 against the Vikings. However, I’d also look to add Jaylen Wright (4%) if you can’t get Gordon based on waiver priority. He missed Week 3 with a foot injury, so a backfield committee with Gordon could emerge once Wright is healthy.

Other Notable Running Backs

Alvin Kamara, Saints (55%): Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3; Kamara and Kendre Miller (4%) would form a committee if he’s out in Week 4.

Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3; Kamara and Kendre Miller (4%) would form a committee if he’s out in Week 4. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars (41%): Bhayshul Tuten has emerged as the lead back in Jacksonville, but C-Rod saw three red-zone looks and scored a touchdown Sunday.

Bhayshul Tuten has emerged as the lead back in Jacksonville, but C-Rod saw three red-zone looks and scored a touchdown Sunday. Keaton Mitchell, Chargers (26%): Mitchell found the end zone and had 11 touches (three receptions) Sunday; he also outscored starter Omarion Hampton 13.7 to 5.6.

Mitchell found the end zone and had 11 touches (three receptions) Sunday; he also outscored starter Omarion Hampton 13.7 to 5.6. Kaleb Johnson, Packers (10%): Johnson played nine more snaps than MarShawn Lloyd and was second in touch share in Thursday night’s loss to the Falcons.

Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen, Colts (19%): Make all the "old man" jokes you want, but Allen once again needs to be owned in all fantasy leagues. The veteran was targeted nine times against the Texans, catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in a win over Houston. With Alec Pierce (heel) on the injured reserve list, Allen’s role will continue to be prominent … he also faces the Commanders next, so the veteran can be added and started in Week 4 for those managers in need.

Malik Washington, Dolphins (42%): The Dolphins offense isn’t any great shakes, but both Washington and Chris Bell (10%) are worth a look off the wire. Caleb Douglas missed Week 3 with a bum ankle, which resulted in Washington (10) and Bell (7) seeing 17 combined targets. Keep tabs on Douglas’s status for Week 4, but add Washington or Bell in the interim.

Other Notable Wide Receivers

Wan’Dale Robinson, Titans (54%): Robinson was targeted 11 times Sunday (after just seven in the first two games); he also scored a touchdown and finished with 18.7 fantasy points.

Robinson was targeted 11 times Sunday (after just seven in the first two games); he also scored a touchdown and finished with 18.7 fantasy points. Mack Hollins, Patriots (15%): Hollins led all Patriots receivers in targets, catches, yards and fantasy points Sunday; has a plus matchup in Buffalo in Week 4.

Hollins led all Patriots receivers in targets, catches, yards and fantasy points Sunday; has a plus matchup in Buffalo in Week 4. Tre Harris, Chargers (9%): Harris led all Chargers wideouts with seven targets, six catches, and 76 yards in Week 3; could be worth a speculative add this week.

Harris led all Chargers wideouts with seven targets, six catches, and 76 yards in Week 3; could be worth a speculative add this week. Roman Wilson, Steelers (3%): Wilson was targeted six times and caught three passes, including a touchdown, finishing with 15 fantasy points. He faces the Browns next.

Tight Ends

Kenyon Sadiq, Jets (34%): Sadiq went off against the Lions, posting seven catches on eight targets for 105 yards, one touchdown and 25.5 fantasy points. He saw more work with Adonai Mitchell sidelined, and he showed why he was a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. With Mitchell a question mark for Week 4 and Garrett Wilson getting hurt, Sadiq is a must-add.

Darren Waller, Panthers (33%): Waller proved that he’s not completely touchdown-dependent, posting 10.1 fantasy points on five catches for 51 yards. He was also targeted eight times in the loss to Cleveland, and a Week 4 matchup against the Lions makes him a solid add-and-start player. Detroit just gave up a massive stat line to Sadiq, so Waller should be a legit streamer.

Other Notable Tight Ends

AJ Barner, Seahawks (23%): Barner hauled in five passes for 69 yards in a surprising loss to the Commanders. He’s worth adding for fantasy fans in desperate need.

Barner hauled in five passes for 69 yards in a surprising loss to the Commanders. He’s worth adding for fantasy fans in desperate need. Mike Gesicki, Bengals (14%): Gesicki scored a touchdown and 12.7 points Sunday. He has now scored a touchdown in two of his first three games of the season.

Kickers

Will Reichard, Vikings (45%): Reichard has scored a combined 29.6 fantasy points over the last two weeks. He has a plus matchup coming up against the Dolphins in Week 4.

Reichard has scored a combined 29.6 fantasy points over the last two weeks. He has a plus matchup coming up against the Dolphins in Week 4. Spencer Shrader, Colts (23%): Shrader scored 19.7 fantasy points Sunday and has recorded a combined 35.6 points over the last two weeks.

Shrader scored 19.7 fantasy points Sunday and has recorded a combined 35.6 points over the last two weeks. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers (2%): Fitzgerald has scored a combined 27.3 fantasy points in his last two games and has a plus matchup against the Lions in Week 4.

Defenses

Lions defense (36%): The Lions play the Buccaneers in Week 4 and could face undrafted free-agent rookie Jalon Daniels after Baker Mayfield (thumb) was injured in Week 3.

The Lions play the Buccaneers in Week 4 and could face undrafted free-agent rookie Jalon Daniels after Baker Mayfield (thumb) was injured in Week 3. Bills defense (12%): The Bills host the Patriots in Week 4; Drake Maye and the New England offense have struggled mightily through the first three weeks of the season.

The Bills host the Patriots in Week 4; Drake Maye and the New England offense have struggled mightily through the first three weeks of the season. Cardinals defense (0%): The Cardinals could be a strong streaming option against turnover-prone quarterback Jameis Winston and a punchless Giants offense.