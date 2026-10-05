Week 5 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Add Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman

I led last week’s waiver wire column with one theme: injuries, injuries, injuries.

Well, that's the case once again this week, and it now is maybe even more painful. The list of injured players from this week, with varying degrees of seriousness, includes Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, DJ Moore and Ladd McConkey.

That's painful, and that's just the highly relevant fantasy players. Oh, and if these injuries weren’t bad enough, the byes start next week (the Chiefs and Panthers are off).

So, for those most affected, it’s time to tighten your bootstraps and hit the waiver wire hard, as these injuries have increased the value of several players for Week 5 and beyond. Here are the best of the best, with one running back in particular who will be the week’s biggest fantasy add.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 5

Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud, Texans (46%): Stroud was a solid streamer against the Cowboys, and he came up big with 23.1 fantasy points. With no running game to speak of and the Houston defense all of a sudden giving it up to the opposition, he’s also having to throw the football more often. Stroud is well worth a look as a result, especially with a matchup against the Titans next on the slate.

CJ Stroud hits Jaylin Noel in stride for a 52-yard gain.@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qbG0NIBb1d — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (18%): Brissett has not been all that great in the stat sheets after four weeks, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in three of his first four games. He also had a bad start against the Giants in Week 4, throwing three interceptions in a loss. Still, the veteran could be a streamer in Week 5 given his fantastic matchup against the Lions’ poor defense.

Other Notable QBs

Kirk Cousins, Raiders (40%): Cousins threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Chiefs, and he now has 11 touchdown passes in the first four weeks.

Cousins threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Chiefs, and he now has 11 touchdown passes in the first four weeks. Deshaun Watson, Browns (16%): Watson has scored 19-plus points in two of his past three games and has streaming appeal in a Week 5 matchup against the Jets.

Watson has scored 19-plus points in two of his past three games and has streaming appeal in a Week 5 matchup against the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (14%): Rodgers has scored 20-plus points (six touchdown passes) in his past two games, and he has a good matchup against the Colts next.

Rodgers has scored 20-plus points (six touchdown passes) in his past two games, and he has a good matchup against the Colts next. Jameis Winston, Giants (7%): Winston is very difficult to trust, but with two teams on a bye and a plus matchup against the Commanders next, he’s still worth a look.

Running Backs

Emanuel Wilson, Seahawks (61%): Wilson took over a featured role for the Seahawks in the absence of Jadarian Price (chest - IR), rushing for two touchdowns and scoring 27 fantasy points against the Chargers. While Zach Charbonnet (66%) is now eligible to return, Wilson has still earned the right to be rostered in most fantasy leagues for Week 5 and beyond.

MarShawn Lloyd, Packers (53%): Anyone who follows me knows I don’t like Lloyd, but he did see 12 touches, including five catches, in a win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He scored just 9.9 points, but he did lead the Packers backfield in snaps, touches and points. So if you need a warm body due to injuries or byes, Lloyd is a desperation add for his matchup vs. the Bears.

Tank Bigsby, Eagles (30%): Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and didn’t return, opening the door for Bigsby to take over the Eagles' backfield in a loss to the Rams. However, Bigsby was also injured in the game. At this point, we don't know the severity of their injuries, but Bigsby and Will Shipley (0%) should both be added off the waiver wire. I’ll update everyone on this situation throughout the week as more information becomes available.

Austin Ekeler, Commanders (6%): Ekeler returned to work this week after re-signing with the Commanders and averaged 7.3 yards per carry in limited action. With Rachaad White injured and Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s production inconsistent and often disappointing, we could see Ekeler’s touch share rise in the coming weeks. He’s well worth a speculative waiver claim.

Other Notable RBs

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars (37%): Bhayshul Tuten is the lead back in Jacksonville, but C-Rod averaged 5.8 yards per rush and scored a touchdown in Week 4.

Bhayshul Tuten is the lead back in Jacksonville, but C-Rod averaged 5.8 yards per rush and scored a touchdown in Week 4. Keaton Mitchell, Chargers (36%): Mitchell is in a three-headed backfield committee, but he led the Chargers in carries (10) and touches (15) against the Seahawks.

Mitchell is in a three-headed backfield committee, but he led the Chargers in carries (10) and touches (15) against the Seahawks. Jaylen Wright, Dolphins (36%): Wright got the start against Minnesota, though he was statistically outshined by Ollie Gordon II. Still, he’s worth a look off the wire.

Wright got the start against Minnesota, though he was statistically outshined by Ollie Gordon II. Still, he’s worth a look off the wire. Joe Mixon, free agent (5%): Mixon is scheduled to meet with the Seahawks this week, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. It might be nothing, but it’s something to watch.

Wide Receivers

Malik Washington, Dolphins (49%): The Dolphins offense isn’t very good, but Washington and Chris Bell (16%) are worth a look off the wire. Caleb Douglas has missed two games with a bum ankle, resulting in most notably Washington but also Bell seeing increased targets. Keep tabs on Douglas’s status for Week 5, but add Washington (first) or Bell (second) in the interim.

Keon Coleman, Bills (15%): Coleman had a career day against the Patriots in Week 5, posting six catches (including one amazing grab), 116 yards, a touchdown and 23.6 fantasy points. The Bills once again lost DJ Moore to a shoulder injury, which he’s been dealing with since Week 2, so it might be time to give him some rest. Coleman will face the Rams in Los Angeles next, and if Moore is held out, Coleman and Khalil Shakir (56%) are both worth a look on waivers.

Roman Wilson, Steelers (8%): Wilson has seen six targets in every game this year, and he has posted 15 or more fantasy points in each of his last two contests. That includes a Week 4 tilt in Cleveland in which he went for 74 yards and a touchdown. He has emerged as the second-best fantasy wideout in the Steel City, ahead of Michael Pittman Jr., so he’s on the fantasy radar.

Other Notable WRs

Wan’Dale Robinson, Titans (62%): Robinson has been targeted 16 times (eight catches) in the last two weeks and faces a great matchup against the Texans in Week 5.

Robinson has been targeted 16 times (eight catches) in the last two weeks and faces a great matchup against the Texans in Week 5. Tre Harris, Chargers (15%): Harris was unspectacular in a loss to the Seahawks, but he could see more work moving forward if Ladd McConkey (foot) misses any time.

Harris was unspectacular in a loss to the Seahawks, but he could see more work moving forward if Ladd McConkey (foot) misses any time. Malachi Fields, Giants (15%): Fields scored a touchdown against the Cardinals in Week 4 and has a plus matchup against the Commanders next on the schedule.

Fields scored a touchdown against the Cardinals in Week 4 and has a plus matchup against the Commanders next on the schedule. Dohnte Meyers, Bengals (0%): Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were both hurt in Week 4, so Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley (0%) could see more work against Miami.

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (42%): Strange went off for seven catches on eight targets, 95 yards and 16.5 points in a win over the Bengals. It should be noted that Cincinnati has been brutal against tight ends this season, but the performance is proof of the type of numbers we can see from Strange when the matchup is favorable. He’s a worthwhile waiver wire add.

T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (40%): Hockenson posted a huge total against the Dolphins, catching 13 passes on 13 targets for 119 yards and 26.9 points. He would have scored even more points, but he slid at the one-yard line to ice the game rather than score a touchdown. As long as Justin Jefferson is out, Hockenson is clearly a startable option. He’ll face the Saints in Week 5.

Savvy play by TJ Hockenson to stop short of the end zone



MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/z81tAE4wNy — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Mike Gesicki, Bengals (16%): Gesicki has quietly put up at least 12.7 fantasy points in three of his first four games, and he’s averaging more than 11 points overall. That’s a solid total for a tight end in this day and age. The Bengals also saw both of their top wideouts, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, get hurt in Week 4, so there’s a chance Gesicki sees a bigger role.

Other notable TEs

Hunter Henry, Patriots (51%): Henry posted a season-high five catches and 11.2 points in a win over the Bills. He faces the Raiders defense in New England in Week 5.

Henry posted a season-high five catches and 11.2 points in a win over the Bills. He faces the Raiders defense in New England in Week 5. Michael Mayer, Raiders (13%): Mayer has recorded double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, even with Brock Bowers active, so he’s still seeing opportunities.

Mayer has recorded double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, even with Brock Bowers active, so he’s still seeing opportunities. Tyler Higbee, Rams (13%): With Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson hurt, Higbee had six targets, five catches, 67 yards and scored 11.7 fantasy points in Week 4.

Team Defenses

Browns defense (18%): The Browns defense is a worthwhile add as a fantasy streaming option with a plus matchup against Geno Smith and the Jets' lackluster offense up next.

The Browns defense is a worthwhile add as a fantasy streaming option with a plus matchup against Geno Smith and the Jets' lackluster offense up next. Bengals defense (12%): The Bengals have a plus matchup against Malik Willis and the punchless Dolphins offense in Week 5, making their defense a viable streamer.

The Bengals have a plus matchup against Malik Willis and the punchless Dolphins offense in Week 5, making their defense a viable streamer. Cowboys defense (10%): The Cowboys defense has been lousy in real football, but it’s hard to ignore a plus matchup against Jalon Daniels and the Buccaneers in Week 5.

Kickers

Will Reichard, Vikings (57%): Reichard has scored a combined 49.7 fantasy points over the last three weeks, and he has a plus matchup against the Saints in Week 5.

Reichard has scored a combined 49.7 fantasy points over the last three weeks, and he has a plus matchup against the Saints in Week 5. Spencer Shrader, Colts (54%): Shrader scored 17.4 fantasy points in fractional-scoring leagues in Week 4. He has recorded a combined 53 points over the last three weeks.

Shrader scored 17.4 fantasy points in fractional-scoring leagues in Week 4. He has recorded a combined 53 points over the last three weeks. Dominic Zvada, Giants (2%): Zvada has scored a combined 28.9 fantasy points in the last two weeks; He faces a plus matchup against the Commanders next on the slate.