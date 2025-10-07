Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Dak Prescott In The Top 10
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The Week 6 fantasy QB rankings will be without Lamar Jackson, who continues to deal with an injured hamstring. That’s obviously a huge loss for fantasy managers, as Cooper Rush will likely get the start against the Rams. The players who have moved up include Dak Prescott and Jordan Love.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 6 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at ATL
2
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at NYG
3
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. CHI
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. DET
5
Dak Prescott
DAL
at CAR
6
Justin Herbert
LAC
at MIA
7
Caleb Williams
CHI
at WAS
8
Drake Maye
NE
at NO
9
Jordan Love
GB
vs. CIN
10
Bo Nix
DEN
at NYJ
11
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at BAL
12
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. SF
13
Kyler Murray
ARI
at IND
14
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. ARI
15
Jared Goff
DET
at KC
16
Mac Jones
SF
at TB
17
Justin Fields
NYJ
vs. DEN
18
Jaxson Dart
NYG
vs. PHI
19
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. SEA
20
Sam Darnold
SEA
at JAC
21
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. DAL
22
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
vs. LAC
23
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. BUF
24
Geno Smith
LV
vs. TEN
25
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. CLE
26
Spencer Rattler
NO
vs. NE
27
Jake Browning
CIN
at GB
28
Cam Ward
TEN
at LV
29
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
at PIT
30
Cooper Rush
BAL
vs. LAR