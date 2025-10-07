SI

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Dak Prescott In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is in the top 10 in Michael Fabiano's Week 6 fantasy quarterback rankings.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is in the top 10 in Michael Fabiano's Week 6 fantasy quarterback rankings. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Week 6 fantasy QB rankings will be without Lamar Jackson, who continues to deal with an injured hamstring. That’s obviously a huge loss for fantasy managers, as Cooper Rush will likely get the start against the Rams. The players who have moved up include Dak Prescott and Jordan Love.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at ATL

2

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at NYG

3

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. CHI

4

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. DET

5

Dak Prescott

DAL

at CAR

6

Justin Herbert

LAC

at MIA

7

Caleb Williams

CHI

at WAS

8

Drake Maye

NE

at NO

9

Jordan Love

GB

vs. CIN

10

Bo Nix

DEN

at NYJ

11

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at BAL

12

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. SF

13

Kyler Murray

ARI

at IND

14

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. ARI

15

Jared Goff

DET

at KC

16

Mac Jones

SF

at TB

17

Justin Fields

NYJ

vs. DEN

18

Jaxson Dart

NYG

vs. PHI

19

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. SEA

20

Sam Darnold

SEA

at JAC

21

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. DAL

22

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

vs. LAC

23

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. BUF

24

Geno Smith

LV

vs. TEN

25

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. CLE

26

Spencer Rattler

NO

vs. NE

27

Jake Browning

CIN

at GB

28

Cam Ward

TEN

at LV

29

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

at PIT

30

Cooper Rush

BAL

vs. LAR

