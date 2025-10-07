SI

Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Jaxon Smith-Njigba In The Top 5

Michael Fabiano

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged into one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football in 2025.
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged into one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football in 2025. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Week 6 WR rankings will continue to be without high-end wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans. We’re also seeing former studs like A.J. Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. fall on hard times, while rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan have moved into the WR1 conversation ahead of this weekend.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy WR Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

at BAL

2

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at KC

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at JAC

4

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at GB

5

Rome Odunze

CHI

at WAS

6

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. SF

7

Drake London

ATL

vs. BUF

8

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. CHI

9

Davante Adams

LAR

at BAL

10

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. DAL

11

George Pickens

DAL

at CAR

12

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. DET

13

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at NYJ

14

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. DEN

15

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at IND

16

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at MIA

17

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

vs. ARI

18

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. CLE

19

A.J. Brown

PHI

at NYG

20

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. LAC

21

Keenan Allen

LAC

at MIA

22

Chris Olave

NO

vs. NE

23

Stefon Diggs

NE

at NO

24

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. LAR

25

Devonta Smith

PHI

at NYG

26

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at MIA

27

Jakobi Meyers

LV

vs. TEN

28

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. SEA

29

Tee Higgins

CIN

at GB

30

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. CHI

31

Calvin Ridley

TEN

at LV

32

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. PHI

33

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at ATL

34

Chris Godwin Sr.

TB

vs. SF

35

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at JAC

36

Jameson Williams

DET

at KC

37

D.J. Moore

CHI

at WAS

38

Kendrick Bourne

SF

at TB

39

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at PIT

40

Rashid Shaheed

NO

vs. NE

41

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. DET

42

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. TEN

43

Keon Coleman

BUF

at ATL

44

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. CIN

45

Josh Downs

IND

vs. ARI

46

Troy Franklin

DEN

at NYJ

47

Tory Horton

SEA

at JAC

48

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. CIN

49

Travis Hunter

JAC

vs. SEA

50

Marvin Mims, Jr.

DEN

at NYJ

51

Elic Ayomanor

TEN

at LV

52

Tyquan Thornton

KC

vs. DET

53

Xavier Legette

CAR

vs. DAL

54

Jalen Tolbert

DAL

at CAR

55

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

at KC

56

Demarcus Robinson

SF

at TB

57

Rashod Bateman

BAL

vs. LAR

58

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. LAC

59

Tez Johnson

TB

vs. SF

60

Kayshon Boutte

NE

at NO

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY