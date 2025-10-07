Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Jaxon Smith-Njigba In The Top 5
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The Week 6 WR rankings will continue to be without high-end wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans. We’re also seeing former studs like A.J. Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. fall on hard times, while rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan have moved into the WR1 conversation ahead of this weekend.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.
Week 6 Fantasy WR Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
at BAL
2
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at KC
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at JAC
4
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at GB
5
Rome Odunze
CHI
at WAS
6
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. SF
7
Drake London
ATL
vs. BUF
8
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. CHI
9
Davante Adams
LAR
at BAL
10
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. DAL
11
George Pickens
DAL
at CAR
12
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. DET
13
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at NYJ
14
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. DEN
15
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at IND
16
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at MIA
17
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
vs. ARI
18
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. CLE
19
A.J. Brown
PHI
at NYG
20
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. LAC
21
Keenan Allen
LAC
at MIA
22
Chris Olave
NO
vs. NE
23
Stefon Diggs
NE
at NO
24
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. LAR
25
Devonta Smith
PHI
at NYG
26
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at MIA
27
Jakobi Meyers
LV
vs. TEN
28
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. SEA
29
Tee Higgins
CIN
at GB
30
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. CHI
31
Calvin Ridley
TEN
at LV
32
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. PHI
33
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at ATL
34
Chris Godwin Sr.
TB
vs. SF
35
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at JAC
36
Jameson Williams
DET
at KC
37
D.J. Moore
CHI
at WAS
38
Kendrick Bourne
SF
at TB
39
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at PIT
40
Rashid Shaheed
NO
vs. NE
41
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. DET
42
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. TEN
43
Keon Coleman
BUF
at ATL
44
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. CIN
45
Josh Downs
IND
vs. ARI
46
Troy Franklin
DEN
at NYJ
47
Tory Horton
SEA
at JAC
48
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. CIN
49
Travis Hunter
JAC
vs. SEA
50
Marvin Mims, Jr.
DEN
at NYJ
51
Elic Ayomanor
TEN
at LV
52
Tyquan Thornton
KC
vs. DET
53
Xavier Legette
CAR
vs. DAL
54
Jalen Tolbert
DAL
at CAR
55
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
at KC
56
Demarcus Robinson
SF
at TB
57
Rashod Bateman
BAL
vs. LAR
58
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. LAC
59
Tez Johnson
TB
vs. SF
60
Kayshon Boutte
NE
at NO