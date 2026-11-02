Week 9 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr.

Week 8 has been one of those weeks when I've questioned my decision to become a fantasy football analyst. I’m kidding, of course, but it was a real headache of a slate. The Buccaneers had zero passing yards (and won). Some dude named Joe Fagnano played quarterback for the Ravens and had -0.06 fantasy points. DeeJay Dallas played more snaps than Jordan Mason for the Vikings. Ashton Jeanty had two carries, while Mike Washington Jr. saw 25 (what?!) for the Raiders. And Jets receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who had 12 targets and 11 catches in his previous two games, didn’t have a single target this weekend.

I could keep going on all this nonsense around the league, but you get my point. What it leaves us with, however, is a fair number of players to target off the waiver wire who can help you in Week 9 and beyond, including a good bunch of wide receivers. I’ve also unearthed some good running back adds, not to mention a few defenses that can help you take home a win.

With that said, here are the players you should target for Week 9.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 9

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray vs. Bills (56%): Murray wasn’t great in real football terms against the Lions on Sunday, completing just 58.6% of his passes, but he still posted a season-high 19.9 fantasy points. He has now scored 18-plus points in two of his last three games, and his next matchup against the Bills is favorable. He did report some hamstring tightness, so keep tabs on Murray’s status.

Kyler Murray throws a dot to Jordan Addison.



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Sam Darnold, Seahawks (43%): Darnold hasn’t been a reliable fantasy quarterback this year, but he can be useful when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as he has a plus matchup against the Cardinals in Arizona. Their defense has been one of the most generous to opposing quarterbacks, so Darnold is worth a look if you’re looking to stream the position.

Other notable QBs

Deshaun Watson, Browns (18%): Watson has been tough to trust, but he does face the Saints in Week 9. They’ve allowed nearly 18 points per game to quarterbacks.

Watson has been tough to trust, but he does face the Saints in Week 9. They’ve allowed nearly 18 points per game to quarterbacks. Malik Willis, Dolphins (18%): Willis is worth a look for fantasy fans desperate for a quarterback; he has a plus matchup against the Lions next on the schedule.

Willis is worth a look for fantasy fans desperate for a quarterback; he has a plus matchup against the Lions next on the schedule. J.J. McCarthy, Giants (14%): McCarthy didn’t post a big stat line in Week 7, but he is looking more like an NFL starter. He was off in Week 8 but faces the Eagles in Week 9.

McCarthy didn’t post a big stat line in Week 7, but he is looking more like an NFL starter. He was off in Week 8 but faces the Eagles in Week 9. Gardner Minshew, Cardinals (0%): Minshew had three touchdown passes after Jacoby Brissett was benched, so he could start in Week 9. Minshew is a Superflex option only.

Running Backs

Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals (58%): The Cardinals lost both Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight to injuries in Week 8, leaving Allgeier to get 16 touches in a come-from-behind win. He was a big reason for the victory, posting 191 total yards, two touchdowns and 36.1 fantasy points. If Love and Knight are out in Week 9, Allgeier could have some flex starter value against Seattle.

Seth McGowan, Colts (48%): Reports suggest that Jonathan Taylor is likely to be traded—he’s on the block at the very least—so McGowan could end up playing a far more prominent role in the Colts' backfield in the near future. DJ Giddens (0%) would also be in the backfield mix, but McGowan, a rookie out of Kentucky, is the player fantasy fans should target.

Mike Washington Jr., Raiders (31%): Out of absolutely nowhere, Washington had 25 carries against the Jets, even though Ashton Jeanty (two carries) was active. Neither did much in the stat sheets, but this was still a shocking turn of events in the Raiders' backfield. In fact, Jeanty said after the game he's been told that Washington is now the starter. He’s a must-add player this week.

What a run by the rookie, Mike Washington Jr. 👏



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Other notable RBs

Kenneth Gainwell, Buccaneers (43%): Gainwell rushed for 140 yards against Atlanta, and he now has combined for 228 yards on the ground over his last two contests.

Gainwell rushed for 140 yards against Atlanta, and he now has combined for 228 yards on the ground over his last two contests. MarShawn Lloyd, Packers (35%): Josh Jacobs is in the news again—and not in a good way—so Lloyd could end up having some fantasy value if the NFL punishes Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs is in the news again—and not in a good way—so Lloyd could end up having some fantasy value if the NFL punishes Jacobs. Emmett Johnson, Chiefs (24%): Johnson had a huge game against the Broncos in Week 9. He won’t usurp Kenneth Walker III, but the rookie is a strong handcuff.

Johnson had a huge game against the Broncos in Week 9. He won’t usurp Kenneth Walker III, but the rookie is a strong handcuff. Dylan Sampson, Browns (22%): Sampson caught six passes as a receiver in Week 8 and now has totaled 25.5 combined fantasy points over two games since his return.

Sampson caught six passes as a receiver in Week 8 and now has totaled 25.5 combined fantasy points over two games since his return. Devin Singletary, Giants (20%): Cam Skattebo remains the Giants’ lead back, but I could see Singletary getting more touches with Tyrone Tracy Jr. now on injured reserve.

Cam Skattebo remains the Giants’ lead back, but I could see Singletary getting more touches with Tyrone Tracy Jr. now on injured reserve. Elijah Mitchell, Eagles (12%): Saquon Barkley wasn’t on the injury report this week, but I don’t think he’s 100 percent. Mitchell is next in line if Barkley has any setbacks.

Wide Receivers

Malik Washington, Dolphins (53%): Washington scored a touchdown against the Patriots, and he’s almost always the best bet to lead the Dolphins' wideouts in targets week to week. He’s a solid add for Week 9, as the versatile receiver faces a Lions defense that has been generous to enemy wideouts. Caleb Douglas (52%) is also worth a look based on the positive matchup.

Keenan Allen, Colts (52%): Allen was targeted seven times Sunday, catching all seven for 67 yards. He finished with 13.7 fantasy points, making it three times in six games he has scored 13-plus points. Allen also has gotten at least seven targets in four of his last five games. With rumors of a Josh Downs trade running rampant, Allen needs to be added.

Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys (41%): Flournoy isn’t putting up huge numbers, but he has become a pretty decent flex option over the last four weeks. In that time, he has scored 11 or more points in every game, including 13.1 in a pathetic loss to the Cardinals. The Cowboys offense remains one of the best in the league, so Flournoy is well worth a roster spot in fantasy formats.

DeMario Douglas, Patriots (40%): Douglas had three catches for 76 yards, a touchdown, and 16.6 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. He has now scored 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, and he’s well worth a look off the waiver wire with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs both hurt. Douglas faces the Packers next on the slate, and the game is at Gillette Stadium.

Adonai Mitchell, Jets (11%): Mitchell, who returned to action last week without a catch, went ballistic in Week 8 with seven catches, 142 yards, one touchdown and 27.2 fantasy points. (No, I didn’t see that coming, either.) The emergence of Omar Cooper Jr. in the previous two weeks—he had no targets against the Raiders—kept Mitchell off the waiver radar. So go get him now.

Other notable WRs

Antonio Williams, Commanders (36%): The Commanders have lost Terry McLaurin for the season, leaving Williams and Treylon Burks (6%) as viable waiver wire options.

The Commanders have lost Terry McLaurin for the season, leaving Williams and Treylon Burks (6%) as viable waiver wire options. Malachi Fields, Giants (10%): Fields posted 83 yards in a win over the Texans in Week 7. The Giants had a bye in Week 8, but Fields is now worth a look in deep leagues.

Fields posted 83 yards in a win over the Texans in Week 7. The Giants had a bye in Week 8, but Fields is now worth a look in deep leagues. Chimere Dike, Titans (3%): Dike had a big game in the absence of Carnell Tate with a touchdown and 18.1 fantasy points. The Titans do have a bye in Week 9, however.

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki, Bengals (25%): All Gesicki does is score touchdowns. He found the end zone and posted 17.6 fantasy points Sunday, and he has hit paydirt in five straight games and six of seven contests overall. Gesicki has also scored at least 7.6 points in all but one game, and his 11-points-per-game average is pretty good for a player who’s on the wire.

5th straight game with a TD for Mike Gesicki! Bengals retake the lead.



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Eli Raridon, Patriots (4%): The Patriots pass attack is a mess of injuries, with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and now tight end Hunter Henry all hurt. Henry (foot) was injured against the Dolphins, so the rookie could see more work in the offense moving forward. While he didn’t do much in the stat sheets in Miami, Raridon had posted 10-plus points in two of his previous three games.

Other notable TEs

Oronde Gadsden, Chargers (14%): Gadsden isn’t someone I particularly trust, but the tight end position is thin and he posted five catches for 52 yards against the Rams.

Gadsden isn’t someone I particularly trust, but the tight end position is thin and he posted five catches for 52 yards against the Rams. Gunner Helm, Titans (4%): Helm busted out for five catches, 76 yards and 14.6 points in a loss to the Bengals. Keep in mind, though, that the Titans do have a bye next.

Helm busted out for five catches, 76 yards and 14.6 points in a loss to the Bengals. Keep in mind, though, that the Titans do have a bye next. Brevyn Spann-Ford, Cowboys (0%): Jake Ferguson suffered an ankle injury against the Cardinals, and Spann-Ford has gotten more snaps in recent weeks.

Defenses

Texans defense at Chargers (60%): The Texans defense was cut in many fantasy leagues due to their Week 8 bye, so grab and start them against the lowly Chargers.

The Texans defense was cut in many fantasy leagues due to their Week 8 bye, so grab and start them against the lowly Chargers. Bears defense vs. Buccaneers (19%): The Bears defense is a solid streamer against a Buccaneers offense that had zero passing yards (and somehow still won) in Week 8.

The Bears defense is a solid streamer against a Buccaneers offense that had zero passing yards (and somehow still won) in Week 8. Cowboys defense at Colts (13%): The Cowboys defense stinks in real football, but the Colts offense is worse … and it could be without Jonathan Taylor (if he’s traded).

Kickers

Tyler Bass, Bills (33%): Bass has been on fire, scoring 13-plus fantasy points in three straight games. He finished with 16.7 points in a Week 8 win over the Ravens.

Bass has been on fire, scoring 13-plus fantasy points in three straight games. He finished with 16.7 points in a Week 8 win over the Ravens. Nick Folk, Falcons (26%): Folk has scored nine or more fantasy points in all but three games this season, and he has a plus matchup against the Bengals in Week 9.

Folk has scored nine or more fantasy points in all but three games this season, and he has a plus matchup against the Bengals in Week 9. Chad Ryland, Cardinals (19%): Ryland has scored at least 9.9 fantasy points in three straight games, and he’s scored fewer than nine points just twice in eight contests.