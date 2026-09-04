Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Target Tyler Shough and Malik Davis

The first week of the 2026 NFL season is here! That means it’s time to start digging into the waiver wire in fantasy football leagues. I get it. Most of the rostered players were already drafted, so the wire will be somewhat thin. However, you’d be surprised at the number of free agents who could help you take home a win in the opener or in the weeks to come.

With that said, here are the top players (and any other notables) to target this week!

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues aren’t listed.

Waiver wire targets for Week 1

Quarterbacks

Tyler Shough, Saints (45%): Shough is one of my favorite sleeper/breakout quarterbacks, but he’s still a free agent in more than half of Sleeper leagues. I find that odd, as he’ll go up against the Lions in a game with a total right around 50. As a result, he could be startable this weekend.

Malik Willis, Dolphins (34%): Willis, one of my favorite sleeper quarterbacks, is available in a ton of Sleeper leagues. I know he’s not someone you want to start in the opener in a league that has just one starting quarterback spot. However, Willis does get a favorable matchup against the Raiders in a game that doesn’t have a ton of fantasy value. Overall, he’s still rosterable.

Notable quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, Colts (27%)

Kirk Cousins, Raiders (9%)

Running backs

Keaton Mitchell, Chargers (38%): Mitchell’s stock has fallen lately due to a setback with what has been called an undisclosed injury. The good news is that the ailment isn’t serious, and it isn’t expected to keep Mitchell out of action long (he might even play against the Cardinals). So, for those with a roster spot to spare, the dynamic back is worth a speculative addition.

Kaelon Black, 49ers (26%): Black appears to be the primary handcuff for fantasy superstar Christian McCaffrey, so he needs to be owned in more than 26% of leagues. CMC was the top player in fantasy last year, but he’s 30 years old and coming off a season with 450 touches. If he happens to go down at some point, Black could become a weekly fantasy starter.

Malik Davis, Cowboys (19%): The Cowboys released both Jayden Blue and Phil Mafah, so it’s pretty clear that Davis is now the top backup for Javonte Williams. The team did add a veteran in Emari Demercado, but it’s Davis who will have the most value if Williams should get injured.

Jacob Saylors, Lions (7%): The Lions placed Isiah Pacheco (back) on the injured list, so he’s going to miss at least the first four games of the season. That opens the door for Saylors to be the primary backup to Jahmyr Gibbs. I’m not saying he will have any value at all, but God forbid Gibbs misses any time, Saylors looks like the next man up (unless a veteran is signed).

Notable running backs

Dylan Sampson, Browns (30%)

Justice Hill, Ravens (8%)

George Holani, Seahawks (6%)

Seth McGowan, Colts (3%)

Wide receivers

Malik Washington, Dolphins (36%): Washington is one of my favorite deep-league dart throws in 2026, and he’s still a free agent in a ton of leagues. He has a good matchup in the opener in Las Vegas, so managers who want to grab a flier off the wire should look to Washington. I’d also take a look at his teammate, rookie Caleb Douglas, who is a free agent in most leagues.

Tre Tucker, Raiders (35%): Like Washington, Tucker has a chance to lead his team in targets among wide receivers. He’ll start the year with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins under center, but it's only a matter of time before Fernando Mendoza gets his chance to shine. Regardless, Tucker is worth rostering in deeper leagues for managers in need at wide receiver.

Kayshon Boutte, Texans (26%): Boutte’s fantasy value appeared to be dead and buried, but a trade to Houston resurrected him, at least to a degree. He figures to be the second wideout on the depth chart behind only Nico Collins, and Collins tends to get dinged up. While it might take some time to get acclimated to the offense and C.J. Stroud, Boutte does have some appeal.

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles (15%): Wicks could be the second-most targeted wide receiver in the Eagles' pass attack early in the season, as rookie Makai Lemon missed a lot of time due to a hamstring injury. While I would ultimately rather have the rookie long term, Wicks has value.

Notable wide receivers

Jalen Nailor, Raiders (38%)

Keenan Allen, Colts (27%)

Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers (21%)

Devaughn Vele, Saints (15%)

Tight ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (53%): Strange has some real sleeper appeal, as he’s coming in after signing a three-year extension worth up to $48 million with $25 million guaranteed. He did show some impressive efficiency metrics a season ago, and I can see Strange getting enough work to make him a low-end No. 1 tight end … and he’s a free agent in plenty of leagues.

Juwan Johnson, Saints (47%): Fantasy managers might have forgotten that Johnson was a top-eight tight end last season, as he’s still available in more than half of Sleeper leagues. The Saints will be without Jordyn Tyson for at least the first four games, so Johnson should remain one of Shough’s favorite targets in the interim. I’d grab him if you need a No. 2 option.

Notable tight ends

Dalton Schultz, Texans (34%)

Chig Okonkwo, Titans (33%)

Kickers

Will Reichard, Vikings (55%)

Tyler Loop, Ravens (41%)

Defenses

Chargers (53%)

Titans (6%)