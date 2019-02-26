Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Join Sports Betting Hall of Fame

Sports betting became legalized in New Jersey in June 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 26, 2019

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will be inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame on April 25, according to Forbes' Tim Casey. The Hall of Fame is run by the Sports Betting Community, a "media and events organization based in London", per Casey.

Christie pushed for legalized sports betting in New Jersey throughout his governorship from 2010-18. He signed a law in 2014 allowing casinos and racetracks to introduce sports gambling without state regulations and licenses. The Supreme Court rule in favor of Christie's law in May 2018, and the first legal sports bet in New Jersey was placed in June 2018. 

"We want to recognize the people who pushed sports betting forward,” SBC managing director Andrew McCarron told Forbes. “The idea behind the Hall of Fame is to reward and recognize the people who really made a difference.”

New Jersey is one of seven states with legalized sports betting. Christie has been an active advocate for legalized sports betting since leaving the governor's office and appeared at the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States conference in New Orleans in January.

