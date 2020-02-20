Which teams have emerged as the favorites to win the 2020 XFL Championship after the first two weeks of the season?

Through the first two weeks of the XFL season, the Houston Roughnecks and DC Defenders are starting to display that they are the class of the league. With the return of quarterback Landry Jones, the preseason favorite Dallas Renegades should also contend for the league title.

John Murray and the boys over the Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas have appropriately adjusted their 2020 XFL Championship futures market. Here's where each team stands heading into Week 3:

Odds to Win 2020 XFL Championship

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

DC Defenders +200

Houston Roughnecks +225

Dallas Renegades +450

St Louis BattleHawks +600

Tampa Bay Vipers +1400

New York Guardians +1600

Seattle Dragons +1800

Los Angeles Wildcats +2500



After two weeks of action, the books have now installed the Defenders as slim favorites over the Roughnecks to win the XFL Championship.

The Defenders, led by former Ohio State star Cardale Jones, had an impressive showing for the second straight week. The Defenders' defense was superb, recording the first shutout of the XFL season, dominating the New York Guardians 27-0. DC, who opened the year at odds of 8-1 prior, have dropped all the way down to odds of 2/1.

As for the Roughnecks, June Jones’ offense looked strong once again with quarterback P.J. Walker piloting the highest-scoring team in the league at 37.5 points per game.

