CeeDee Lamb is set to take over in Dallas. The Cowboys were lucky enough to have the talented wide receiver drop to them at 17th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Dallas already has top weapons for Dak Prescott in the passing game.

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both put up over 1,000 receiving yards last season. Lamb gives them the luxury of having another elite talent. Although he is just a rookie, Lamb is expected to make an immediate impact. He will not only have the pressure of being a first-round pick, but he has the added pressure of wearing the No. 88, which is synonymous with great Cowboys wide receivers of the past!

Drew Pearson is a Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was the heart and soul of the franchise in the 90s. Finally, Dez Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler who caught 73 touchdown passes in his career. Lamb has big shoes to fill.

We already gave our prediction on how many yards Lamb should have, now we turn our attention to his touchdown total. The FanDuel Sportsbook has a prop bet on how many touchdowns Lamb will score in his rookie season. The number is set at 4.5 with the juice to the over at -152. The Cowboys have done a very good job of providing Prescott with all the tools he will need to succeed. His big contract should be on the way. I already mentioned Cooper and Gallup, but I didn't forget about running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is the engine behind the 'Boys offense. Speaking of that offense, it was one of the best in the NFL last season. Dallas was first in total yards and sixth in points per game at 27 per contest. In a perfect world, Lamb should come in and give Dallas another big-time playmaking weapon. Dallas Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher gave us some great insight from Cowboys second-in-command Stephen Jones:

I think we've got a very unique offense put together between having a really good offensive line, a tight end (Blake Jarwin) who can stretch the middle of the field, the three receivers and then Zeke in the backfield and an athletic quarterback who throws the ball very well. (Lamb) makes us dynamic and gives us the opportunity to give people problems when they line up on the other side of the ball to defend us.

Last season, Prescott threw 30 touchdown passes, which ranked him fourth in the NFL. Cooper led the way with eight touchdown receptions while Gallup was second with six. Wide receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Blake Jarwin each had three touchdown receptions. Last season veteran tight end Jason Witten also caught four touchdown passes; however, Witten is no longer with the team after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Witten's absence will help Lamb and in turn, the franchise. It allows Lamb to get at least 100 targets and jumpstart his career. With that level of involvement, I don't think he will have any issues catching at least five touchdown passes, so join me in betting the over.

The Play: OVER 4.5 (-152)

