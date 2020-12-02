NFL Betting Week 13 Lookahead - Games on the Move

It is beginning to become an all too familiar trend in the world of NFL sports betting as sportsbooks around the country keep getting the the best of public bettors. The biggest of the swings that caused a title wave of money into the hands of the oddsmakers in Week 12 on Sunday was highlighted by the 49ers (+5.5), Patriots (+1.5) and Panthers (+3) upset victories over the Rams, Cardinals and Vikings, respectively. In addition, the sportsbooks also pounded NFL bettors in Week 12 when the New York Giants (-6.5), Cleveland Browns (-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) burned many square bettors as they came out on the winning side but failed to cover against the spread.

While favorites found a way to get the job done going 8-5 SU, underdogs once again ruled the day going 9-4 ATS enabling an easy fifth consecutive lucrative week for sportsbooks capped off by a brutal back-door cover by the Eagles (+6.5) on Monday Night Football.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot once again. The information went 4-1 ATS in Week 12 in NFL wagering; nailing their only play on Thanksgiving (Houston -2.5), going 2-1 ATS on Sunday and then hitting their player proposition wager on Monday Night. The plays now are at 55-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season.

In NCAA Football the respected information stands at 20-17 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, once again had a fantastic weekend here at SI Gambling going 4-1 ATS and now stands at 192-80-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

In addition to our sharp sports betting information, horse racing handicapping 'Race of the Week' and PGA Best Bets for all SI PRO members, our team here at Sports Illustrated also offers their picks on every NFL game each week!

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 13 Games On The Move

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Moneyline: Cleveland (+225) | Tennessee (-265)

Spread: CLE +6(-110) | TEN -6 (-110)

Total: 54 Over (-110) | Under 54 (-110)

Game Info: December 6, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | CBS

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Titans in Week 13. This game opened with the Titans (7-3 SU; 5-5 ATS) as 3.5-point favorites who have since steamed to 6-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans have gone both 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games. In addition, bettors have fresh in their minds the last two quality road wins over the Colts and Ravens. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield and the Browns (8-3 SU; 4-7 ATS) have covered just one of their last six games ATS. Bettors are expecting Derrick Henry and the Titans to extend their winning streak to three straight overall. According to my Vegas sources, 66% of spread wagers are on the Titans in early wagering.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-157) | Arizona (+138)

Spread: LAR -3 (-110) | ARI +3 (-110)

Total: 48.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 48.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 6, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | FOX

The Rams (7-4 SU; 6-5 ATS) have seen the line move steam in their favor after opening as a ‘Pick going against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. After last week’s third SU loss in their last four games, the line has seen significant steam pushing the line against the Cardinals by a full three points. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Los Angeles as 3-point road favorites. The line move is backing a Rams (6-5 SU; 5-6 ATS) team laying the points with a Los Angeles club that is coming off a 23-20 home loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers as 5.5-point favorites. Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers believing that Aaron Donald and the Rams defense will make Kyler Murray continue his recent struggles as nearly 74% of the early money is in support of the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Moneyline: Philadelphia (+335) | Green Bay (-400)

Spread: PHI +9 (-110) | GB -9 (-110)

Total: 47– Over: (-110) | Under: 47 (-110)

Game Info: December 6, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | FOX

This is clearly a move based upon one of the best teams in the NFL the Green Bay Packers (8-3 SU; 7-4 ATS) facing one of the worst teams in the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1 SU; 4-7 ATS) . The NFC North surging Packers looked solid once again last week when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dismantled the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football 41-25 as 7.5-point favorites. The experts opened the game in Vegas with the Packers as 7-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to Green Bay as a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors are once again out in force looking for revenge after that bad beat in closing seconds on Monday Night, fading the Eagles very hard. Philadelphia has now lost three in a row straight-up and 3 of the last five ATS. The ticket count has seen 88% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of Rodgers and the Packers to win easily over an Eagles team that is really struggling on the offensive side of the ball.

Week 13 Steam Moves

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Seattle from -7 up to -10

*This is due to the expected absence of QB Daniel Jones (Hamstring).

The ‘Under-Takers’ Once Again Come Out Ahead

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ had a profitable weekend going 9-4 against the number. Five games once again witnessed 50 or more points, with Tennessee and Indianapolis leading the way tied with 71 combined points. Bettors are jumping back on the ‘Over Train’ in several matchups in mid-week wagering.

Minnesota Vikings / Jacksonville Jaguars 49.5 up to 52

Tennessee Titans / Cleveland Browns 52.5 up to 54

Kansas City Chiefs / Denver Broncos 48 up to 50.5

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling!