2021 NFL Conference Championship Top Props - Betting Odds and Picks

NFC and AFC Championship Sunday

NFL Championship Sunday is one of the most anticipated days on the sports betting calendar. The 2021 edition is no different as it features four teams that finished in the top six in scoring during the regular season. The NFC Championship has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Green Bay Packers with kickoff slated for 3:05 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis. That’s followed by the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship at 6:40 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

In addition to standard point spread, moneyline and game total odds, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a variety of prop betting options on both games. After carefully scanning the list, here are my favorite Championship Sunday prop bets.

Aaron Rodgers total passing yards vs. Tampa Bay

NFL legends square off when Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady battle in the NFC Championship game. Tampa Bay enters this contest with the top ranked run defense in the NFL and that points to Green Bay needing a strong passing attack to win this game. Rodgers passing yards total is set at 279.5 and he surpassed that number 11 times this season. That includes the 296 yards he posted against the Los Angele Rams top ranked pass defense last week. The Buccaneers secondary is the weakest link in their defense and I like the OVER on this prop option.

Pick: Aaron Rodgers OVER 279.5 passing yards

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 3:05 p.m. ET

Aaron Jones total rushing and receiving yards

DraftKings has set the combined rushing and receiving yards for Jones at 87.5 this week. Including 113 yards last week, Jones exceeded 88 total yards eight times this season. It’s worth noting that all of those totals were posted in games played at Lambeau Field. Tampa Bay held Jones to a season-low 41 total yards back in Week 6 but he was limited to 10 rushing attempts in that contest. Jones is a threat to produce a big play every time he touches the ball. Expecting another big game at home, bet OVER on his total rushing and receiving yards prop.

Pick: Aaron Jones OVER 87.5 total rushing and receiving yards

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 3:05 p.m. ET

Josh Allen total passing yards vs. Kansas City

Buffalo is playing in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994. The Bills offense ranked third overall with 288.8 passing yards per game and Allen surpassed 306 total pass yards eight times during the regular season. The Kansas City defense allowed 236.6 pass yards per game and held Allen to a season-low 122 yards in Week 6. Buffalo abandoned the running game the last two weeks and I don’t see that changing in this contest. In what projects to be a high-scoring game, bet on Allen exceeding 305.5 total passing yards.

Pick: Josh Allen OVER 305.5 passing yards

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 6:40 p.m. ET

Stefon Diggs vs. Travis Kelce: Most receiving yards

The leading receivers for Buffalo and Kansas City are featured on a “most receiving yards” AFC Championship prop betting option. Stefon Diggs, who averaged 95.9 receiving yards per game during the regular season, is up against Travis Kelce who averaged 94.4 receiving yards per game. Kelce recorded 65 receiving yards and Diggs posted 46 yards when these teams met back in Week 6. Diggs has topped 106 receiving yards in five of the last six games. Expect Diggs to receive double-digit pass targets and bet on that trend continuing in this contest.

Pick: Stefon Diggs most receiving yards

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 6:40 p.m. ET

