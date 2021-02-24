2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures - Two Blue Bloods are Back in the Mix

Baylor remains the betting favorite to win the National Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook at odds of +250 just ahead of the undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs at +275. This week we see Michigan's overall betting odds drop from +650 last week +450 this week while the Villanova Wildcats (+1100) and Ohio State Buckeyes (+1100) round out the top-five betting choices.

In terms of Conference futures, there were several notable changes from last week.

In the Big 12, we witnessed several key odds moves. The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8 SU, 11-6 Big 12) climbed up to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 thanks to winning five of their last six games. They have seen their once healthy double-digit odds to win the Big 12 offered last week sliced to only +600 this week. In addition, it should be noted that the Jayhawks have also seen their odds of +5000 from last week cut sharply by the oddsmakers down to +3500.

Meanwhile, West Virginia (16-6 SU, 9-4 Big 12) has defeated three ranked teams in Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas in their last four games and moved up three spots to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25. The Mountaineers saw their odds cut to single-digits (+625) in the Big 12 conference betting market.

In the ACC, the preseason Top 10 ranked Duke Blue Devils, once considered an afterthought for March Madness just last week, have now worked themselves back onto the “bubble” after four consecutive victories. Among those wins are a 66-65 thrilling upset of No. 15 Virginia, and an impressive 85-71 win over Syracuse on Monday. The oddsmakers slashed Duke’s odds of +3000 to win the ACC down to +1000 on Tuesday morning.

Finally, we see a sizable mover in the SEC where No. 20 Arkansas (17-5 SU, 9-4 SEC) has caught the eyes of the oddsmakers. The Razorbacks have strung together four consecutive wins and have arrived on the radar of those sitting in the back office at DraftKings Sportsbook. Arkansas, who were being offered at odds of 20/1 last week, are now installed as the fifth overall betting choice at odds of only +650.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Houston -335

SMU +450

Memphis +600

Wichita State +1400

South Florida +2500

Tulsa +3500

Cincinnati +10000

UCF +15000

East Carolina +20000

Temple +20000

Tulane +30000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Cougars (18-3 SU, 12-3 AAC), who won eight of their last 10 games, dropped six spots to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 after losing 68-63 to Wichita State last weekend. The Shockers, who have now won five straight, have taken over the top spot in the ACC regular season standings with a 9-2 conference mark.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Florida State +300

Virginia +350

Virginia Tech +420

Louisville +500

North Carolina +500

Duke +1000

Clemson +2000

Pittsburgh +2500

Georgia Tech +4000

Syracuse +5000

Miami +6000

Notre Dame +8000

NC State +10000

Boston College +50000

Wake Forest +100000



Frankie Whispers Breakdown: There is a new top team representing the ACC as Florida State (13-3 SU, 9-2 ACC) moves up five spots to No. 11. The Seminoles posted three consecutive wins in the conference, highlighted by an impressive 21-point win over Virginia. With two straight losses to Florida State and Duke, the Virginia Cavaliers (15-5 SU, 11-3 ACC) remain the second overall betting choice in the ACC betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook despite falling eight spots to No. 15 in the latest polls. The Atlantic Coast Conference is one of the most competitive in the country, but it appears like the Seminoles may be the best bet to win the ACC based upon their recent play heading into March.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis +200

VCU +275

St. Bonaventure +375

Richmond +400

Davidson +1000

Dayton +1500

Rhode Island +3000

UMASS +4000

Duquesne +10000

George Mason +10000

George Washington +30000

Fordham +35000

St. Joseph’s +50000

La Salle +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Atlantic still does not have any teams ranked in the AP Top 25 but St. Louis (11-4 SU, 4-3 A-10) still remains the favorite in the eyes of the oddsmakers. This despite owning 4-4 record over their past eight games, including two losses to Dayton over that span. VCU (17-5 SU, 10-3 A-10) is the hottest team in the conference winning six of their last seven games. The Rams, who recorded a solid 67-65 over St. Louis on Tuesday night, have seen their odds of 8/1 from two weeks ago cut dramatically by oddsmakers down to +275 this week to win the Atlantic 10. Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3 A-10) now sit tied atop the regular season standings with VCU after winning nine of their 11 games.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Villanova +110

Creighton +200

UCONN +550

Xavier +625

St. Johns +4000

Providence +6000

Marquette +10000

Butler +20000

Georgetown +20000

DePaul +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (15-3 SU, 10-2 Big East), moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25. The Wildcats handled the surging UConn Huskies 68-60 on and then dismantled St. John's 81-58 on Tuesday night as 10.5-point favorites. The Wildcats saw their once prohibitive odds of -230 to win the Big East Tournament two weeks ago still reflect positive odds of +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. With each passing game in the Big East we are learning that Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, will have their hands full to make it five of six this season. The No. 13 Creighton Bluejays (16-5 SU, 12-4 Big East) who have reeled off three straight victories, pose the biggest threat to Villanova cutting down the nets once again at Madison Square Garden in a few weeks.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Michigan +225

Ohio State +300

Illinois +405

Iowa +475

Wisconsin +800

Purdue +1300

Minnesota +4000

Indiana +6000

Michigan State +8000

Maryland +10000

Northwestern +15000

Penn State +20000

Nebraska +100000



Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Big Ten conference currently has five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Michigan (16-1 SU, 11-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 3, closely followed by No. 4 Ohio State (18-5 SU, 12-4 Big 10). Illinois (16-6 SU, 12-4 Big Ten) remains at No. 5 in the country while the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-6 SU, 11-5 Big Ten) moves up two spots to No. 9. The Wolverines, who look to be the team to beat and a legitimate National Champion contender, posted an impressive victory last weekend when they went on the road and defeated the Buckeyes 92-87.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Baylor -167

Kansas +600

West Virginia +600

Texas +700

Texas Tech +800

Oklahoma +1000

TCU +15000

Kansas State +30000

Iowa State +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: Not much has changed at the top of betting board in the Big 12 conference as Baylor (18-0 SU, 10-0 Big 12) who returned to action on Tuesday after being forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and cancel it’s previous five games. The undefeated Bears, who escaped with a come-from-behind 77-72 win over Iowa State last night, continue to hold their No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25, closely followed by Oklahoma (14-6 SU, 9-5 Big 12) who moves up two spots to No. 7 after posting eight wins in their 10 games. West Virginia (16-6 SU, 9-4 Big 12) who has defeated three ranked teams in Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas in their four games moved up three sports to No. 10 and saw their odds cut to single-digits (+625). The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-7 SU, 6-6 Big 12) dropped for the second straight week down to No. 18 after losing to West Virginia and Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8 SU, 11-6 Big 12) have climbed up to No. 17 in the country after ripping off a 5-1 mark in their last six games and have seen their double-digit odds to win the Big 12 offered last week sliced to 6/1 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT

San Diego State +145

Utah State +200

Boise State +350

Colorado State +470

Nevada +2500

UNLV +3000

Wyoming +5000

Fresno State +10000

New Mexico +30000

San Jose State +30000

Air Force +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: San Diego State (17-4 SU, 11-3 MW), a team we have been backing for several weeks as a team of value has won eight consecutive games. They continue to retain the top betting perch at odds of +145 while moving up three spots in the AP Top 25 at No. 22. Boise State (18-4 SU, 14-3 MW), who have won four straight, sit atop the conference with the most wins (14) of any team in the Mountain West while checking in at odds of +350 to emerge with a league championship.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

USC +150

UCLA +260

Oregon +350

Colorado +365

Stanford +1500

Arizona State +2500

Utah +3000

Washington State +10000

Oregon State +10000

Washington +50000

California +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is still only represented by one team ranked in the AP Top 25. No. 19 USC (19-4 SU, 13-3 Pac 12), who has won eight of their nine games, were a team we highlighted last month as an intriguing option at odds of 10/1, are now the favorites at +150 after winning 14 of their last 16 games. In addition, the Trojans made a statement on Monday night when they dominated UCLA from start-to-finish in a 72-58 victory as 4.5-point home favorites.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT

Alabama +250

Missouri +350

Tennessee +350

LSU +400

Arkansas +650

Florida +1000

Kentucky +2000

Ole Miss +5000

Mississippi State +8000

Georgia +20000

South Carolina +20000

Texas A&M +30000

Vanderbilt +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: No. 6 Alabama (18-5 SU, 13-1 SEC) remains the top betting choice in the SEC after winning three straight and 14 of their last 16. Tennessee (15-6 SU, 8-6 SEC) dropped six spots to No. 25 after losing two of their last games to unranked LSU and Kentucky. The biggest move in the conference odds belongs to No. 20 Arkansas (17-5 SU, 9-4 SEC), who have strung together four consecutive wins and catching the eyes of the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Razorbacks, who were being offered at odds of 20/1 last week, are now only returning odds of +650 for every $100 wagered this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga -3500

BYU +900

San Francisco +1100

Saint Mary’s +1450

Pepperdine +6500

Pacific +40000

Santa Clara +50000

Loyola Marymount +60000

San Diego +70000

Portland +500000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The No. 1 overall team in the AP Top 25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-0 SU, 13-0 WCC), remain the overwhelmingly prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -3500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it does not appear likely that any West Coast rival will have enough firepower to stop an undefeated season in the conference.

ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS DraftKings Sportsbook Baylor +250 Gonzaga +275 Michigan +450 Ohio State +1100 Villanova +1100 Illinois +1500 Texas +1700 Florida State +2000 Houston +2000 Iowa +2000 USC +2000 Virginia +2000 Alabama +2500 Creighton +2500 Oklahoma +2500 West Virginia +3000 Kansas +3500 UConn +4000 San Diego State +4000 Texas Tech +4000 Wisconsin +4000 Loyola Chicago +4500 Tennessee +4500 Colorado +5000 Louisville +5000 Missouri +5000 Virginia Tech +5000 Arkansas +6000 LSU +6000 North Carolina +6000 Utah State +6000 Drake +6400

Other notables include Duke, Clemson, Florida and Xavier at +8000.

