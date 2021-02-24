2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures - Two Blue Bloods are Back in the Mix
Baylor remains the betting favorite to win the National Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook at odds of +250 just ahead of the undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs at +275. This week we see Michigan's overall betting odds drop from +650 last week +450 this week while the Villanova Wildcats (+1100) and Ohio State Buckeyes (+1100) round out the top-five betting choices.
In terms of Conference futures, there were several notable changes from last week.
In the Big 12, we witnessed several key odds moves. The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8 SU, 11-6 Big 12) climbed up to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 thanks to winning five of their last six games. They have seen their once healthy double-digit odds to win the Big 12 offered last week sliced to only +600 this week. In addition, it should be noted that the Jayhawks have also seen their odds of +5000 from last week cut sharply by the oddsmakers down to +3500.
Meanwhile, West Virginia (16-6 SU, 9-4 Big 12) has defeated three ranked teams in Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas in their last four games and moved up three spots to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25. The Mountaineers saw their odds cut to single-digits (+625) in the Big 12 conference betting market.
In the ACC, the preseason Top 10 ranked Duke Blue Devils, once considered an afterthought for March Madness just last week, have now worked themselves back onto the “bubble” after four consecutive victories. Among those wins are a 66-65 thrilling upset of No. 15 Virginia, and an impressive 85-71 win over Syracuse on Monday. The oddsmakers slashed Duke’s odds of +3000 to win the ACC down to +1000 on Tuesday morning.
Finally, we see a sizable mover in the SEC where No. 20 Arkansas (17-5 SU, 9-4 SEC) has caught the eyes of the oddsmakers. The Razorbacks have strung together four consecutive wins and have arrived on the radar of those sitting in the back office at DraftKings Sportsbook. Arkansas, who were being offered at odds of 20/1 last week, are now installed as the fifth overall betting choice at odds of only +650.
Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Houston -335
SMU +450
Memphis +600
Wichita State +1400
South Florida +2500
Tulsa +3500
Cincinnati +10000
UCF +15000
East Carolina +20000
Temple +20000
Tulane +30000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Cougars (18-3 SU, 12-3 AAC), who won eight of their last 10 games, dropped six spots to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 after losing 68-63 to Wichita State last weekend. The Shockers, who have now won five straight, have taken over the top spot in the ACC regular season standings with a 9-2 conference mark.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Florida State +300
Virginia +350
Virginia Tech +420
Louisville +500
North Carolina +500
Duke +1000
Clemson +2000
Pittsburgh +2500
Georgia Tech +4000
Syracuse +5000
Miami +6000
Notre Dame +8000
NC State +10000
Boston College +50000
Wake Forest +100000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: There is a new top team representing the ACC as Florida State (13-3 SU, 9-2 ACC) moves up five spots to No. 11. The Seminoles posted three consecutive wins in the conference, highlighted by an impressive 21-point win over Virginia. With two straight losses to Florida State and Duke, the Virginia Cavaliers (15-5 SU, 11-3 ACC) remain the second overall betting choice in the ACC betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook despite falling eight spots to No. 15 in the latest polls. The Atlantic Coast Conference is one of the most competitive in the country, but it appears like the Seminoles may be the best bet to win the ACC based upon their recent play heading into March.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT
Saint Louis +200
VCU +275
St. Bonaventure +375
Richmond +400
Davidson +1000
Dayton +1500
Rhode Island +3000
UMASS +4000
Duquesne +10000
George Mason +10000
George Washington +30000
Fordham +35000
St. Joseph’s +50000
La Salle +50000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Atlantic still does not have any teams ranked in the AP Top 25 but St. Louis (11-4 SU, 4-3 A-10) still remains the favorite in the eyes of the oddsmakers. This despite owning 4-4 record over their past eight games, including two losses to Dayton over that span. VCU (17-5 SU, 10-3 A-10) is the hottest team in the conference winning six of their last seven games. The Rams, who recorded a solid 67-65 over St. Louis on Tuesday night, have seen their odds of 8/1 from two weeks ago cut dramatically by oddsmakers down to +275 this week to win the Atlantic 10. Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3 A-10) now sit tied atop the regular season standings with VCU after winning nine of their 11 games.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Villanova +110
Creighton +200
UCONN +550
Xavier +625
St. Johns +4000
Providence +6000
Marquette +10000
Butler +20000
Georgetown +20000
DePaul +50000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (15-3 SU, 10-2 Big East), moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25. The Wildcats handled the surging UConn Huskies 68-60 on and then dismantled St. John's 81-58 on Tuesday night as 10.5-point favorites. The Wildcats saw their once prohibitive odds of -230 to win the Big East Tournament two weeks ago still reflect positive odds of +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. With each passing game in the Big East we are learning that Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, will have their hands full to make it five of six this season. The No. 13 Creighton Bluejays (16-5 SU, 12-4 Big East) who have reeled off three straight victories, pose the biggest threat to Villanova cutting down the nets once again at Madison Square Garden in a few weeks.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Michigan +225
Ohio State +300
Illinois +405
Iowa +475
Wisconsin +800
Purdue +1300
Minnesota +4000
Indiana +6000
Michigan State +8000
Maryland +10000
Northwestern +15000
Penn State +20000
Nebraska +100000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Big Ten conference currently has five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Michigan (16-1 SU, 11-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 3, closely followed by No. 4 Ohio State (18-5 SU, 12-4 Big 10). Illinois (16-6 SU, 12-4 Big Ten) remains at No. 5 in the country while the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-6 SU, 11-5 Big Ten) moves up two spots to No. 9. The Wolverines, who look to be the team to beat and a legitimate National Champion contender, posted an impressive victory last weekend when they went on the road and defeated the Buckeyes 92-87.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Baylor -167
Kansas +600
West Virginia +600
Texas +700
Texas Tech +800
Oklahoma +1000
TCU +15000
Kansas State +30000
Iowa State +50000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: Not much has changed at the top of betting board in the Big 12 conference as Baylor (18-0 SU, 10-0 Big 12) who returned to action on Tuesday after being forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and cancel it’s previous five games. The undefeated Bears, who escaped with a come-from-behind 77-72 win over Iowa State last night, continue to hold their No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25, closely followed by Oklahoma (14-6 SU, 9-5 Big 12) who moves up two spots to No. 7 after posting eight wins in their 10 games. West Virginia (16-6 SU, 9-4 Big 12) who has defeated three ranked teams in Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas in their four games moved up three sports to No. 10 and saw their odds cut to single-digits (+625). The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-7 SU, 6-6 Big 12) dropped for the second straight week down to No. 18 after losing to West Virginia and Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8 SU, 11-6 Big 12) have climbed up to No. 17 in the country after ripping off a 5-1 mark in their last six games and have seen their double-digit odds to win the Big 12 offered last week sliced to 6/1 this week.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
San Diego State +145
Utah State +200
Boise State +350
Colorado State +470
Nevada +2500
UNLV +3000
Wyoming +5000
Fresno State +10000
New Mexico +30000
San Jose State +30000
Air Force +50000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: San Diego State (17-4 SU, 11-3 MW), a team we have been backing for several weeks as a team of value has won eight consecutive games. They continue to retain the top betting perch at odds of +145 while moving up three spots in the AP Top 25 at No. 22. Boise State (18-4 SU, 14-3 MW), who have won four straight, sit atop the conference with the most wins (14) of any team in the Mountain West while checking in at odds of +350 to emerge with a league championship.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT
USC +150
UCLA +260
Oregon +350
Colorado +365
Stanford +1500
Arizona State +2500
Utah +3000
Washington State +10000
Oregon State +10000
Washington +50000
California +50000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is still only represented by one team ranked in the AP Top 25. No. 19 USC (19-4 SU, 13-3 Pac 12), who has won eight of their nine games, were a team we highlighted last month as an intriguing option at odds of 10/1, are now the favorites at +150 after winning 14 of their last 16 games. In addition, the Trojans made a statement on Monday night when they dominated UCLA from start-to-finish in a 72-58 victory as 4.5-point home favorites.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT
Alabama +250
Missouri +350
Tennessee +350
LSU +400
Arkansas +650
Florida +1000
Kentucky +2000
Ole Miss +5000
Mississippi State +8000
Georgia +20000
South Carolina +20000
Texas A&M +30000
Vanderbilt +50000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: No. 6 Alabama (18-5 SU, 13-1 SEC) remains the top betting choice in the SEC after winning three straight and 14 of their last 16. Tennessee (15-6 SU, 8-6 SEC) dropped six spots to No. 25 after losing two of their last games to unranked LSU and Kentucky. The biggest move in the conference odds belongs to No. 20 Arkansas (17-5 SU, 9-4 SEC), who have strung together four consecutive wins and catching the eyes of the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Razorbacks, who were being offered at odds of 20/1 last week, are now only returning odds of +650 for every $100 wagered this week.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT
Gonzaga -3500
BYU +900
San Francisco +1100
Saint Mary’s +1450
Pepperdine +6500
Pacific +40000
Santa Clara +50000
Loyola Marymount +60000
San Diego +70000
Portland +500000
Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The No. 1 overall team in the AP Top 25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-0 SU, 13-0 WCC), remain the overwhelmingly prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -3500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it does not appear likely that any West Coast rival will have enough firepower to stop an undefeated season in the conference.
ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
|NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
|DraftKings Sportsbook
Baylor +250
Gonzaga +275
Michigan +450
Ohio State +1100
Villanova +1100
Illinois +1500
Texas +1700
Florida State +2000
Houston +2000
Iowa +2000
USC +2000
Virginia +2000
Alabama +2500
Creighton +2500
Oklahoma +2500
West Virginia +3000
Kansas +3500
UConn +4000
San Diego State +4000
Texas Tech +4000
Wisconsin +4000
Loyola Chicago +4500
Tennessee +4500
Colorado +5000
Louisville +5000
Missouri +5000
Virginia Tech +5000
Arkansas +6000
LSU +6000
North Carolina +6000
Utah State +6000
Drake +6400
Other notables include Duke, Clemson, Florida and Xavier at +8000.
The betting plays supplied by Sports Illustrated’s Gambling have continued to win against the sportsbooks in NFL, NCAA basketball and NCAA football wagering for all SI PRO subscribers.
While complete content will be posted here at SI Gambling, SI PRO members have exclusive access to plays in real-time, as well as daily fantasy content, proposition wagering breakdowns, and much more.
Join the club today and start beating the books with us!
MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Bracket Watch: Which Bubble Teams Are Separating Themselves
Gonzaga, Baylor Still Atop Men's AP Top 25