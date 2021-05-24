Sports Illustrated home
GAMBLING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
What Does Phil Mickelson's Latest Major Win Mean For His Legacy?
What Does Phil Mickelson's Latest Major Win Mean For His Legacy?

Oddsmakers Already Adjusting U.S Open Odds for Phil Mickelson

The 50-year old has seen his odds move dramatically after winning the 2021 PGA Championship.
Author:
Publish date:

It took an all-time record to do it, but oddsmakers won't be caught off-guard if Phil Mickelson wins another major championship this season.

The soon-to-be 51-year old outlasted two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Mickelson finished with a two-stroke lead at 6-under par. At age 50, he became the oldest major championship winner, passing Julius Boros back in 1968 when he won the PGA Championship at age 48.

Multiple sportsbooks held substantial liability on Mickelson as he contended throughout the tournament, and after taking a sizable hit, many have already adjusted their futures odds for the next major on the PGA calendar.

At PointsBet Sportsbook, Mickelson entered the week at +12500 (125/1) odds to win the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego. Now, Mickelson is a consensus +5000 to contend for the career Grand Slam and break his own record of oldest player to ever win a major. He is currently tied with the 20th lowest odds on the board, with Jon Rahm as the overall favorite at +1000.

Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship Odds

Before the start of the PGA Championship on Thursday, Mickelson was available at some sportsbooks, including DraftKings at 300-1 odds.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

One bettor, according to multiple reports, placed a $1,000 wager on Mickelson to win outright at +30000 odds, resulting in a payout of $300,000.

Meanwhile, PointsBet took a major hit on Phil's victory, according to Director of Communications Patrick Eichner:

“While it was great to see Phil win as a fan of the game, from the book’s perspective, the result dinged us pretty good.

The PGA Championship proved to be our most bet golf event ever — just surpassing this past Masters Tournament — and Phil entered as a top 5 liability for PointsBet before moving to a top 3 liability by the conclusion of day one.

Needless to say, some bettors did very well for showing faith in Phil!” 

Updated 2021 U.S. Open Odds

2021 U.S. Open odds are now updated over at PointsBet Sportsbook. 

After Rahm (+1100), the 2021 PGA Championship runner-up Brooks Kopeka is the second-highest favorite on the board at +1200. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy both come in at +1600, with last year's U.S. Open champion Bryson Dechambeau along with Justin Thomas at odds of +1700.

Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele (+2000) both see their odds drop after +1400 and +1800 respectively in the PGA Championship. Following them are Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland at +2500, and reigning 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama enters the next major at +3000 odds.

The U.S. Open is set to see off beginning Thursday, June 17.

2021 U.S. Open Outright Odds

PointsBet Sportsbook

Outright Winner2021 U.S. OpenTorrey Pines (South)

Jon Rahm (+1100)

Brooks Koepka (+1200)

Dustin Johnson (+1600)

Rory McIlroy (+1600)

Bryson Dechambeau (+1700)

Justin Thomas (+1700)

Jordan Spieth (+2000)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Viktor Hovland (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Patrick Reed (+3000)

Patrick Cantlay (+3500)

Will Zalatoris (+3500)

Justin Rose (+4000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Tony Finau (+4000)

Tyrell Hatton (+4000)

Webb Simpson (+4000)

Cameron Smith (+5000)

Phil Mickelson (+5000)

Jason Day (+5000)

Louis Oosthuizen (+5000)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+5000)

Paul Casey (+5000)

Abraham Ancer (+6000)

Daniel Berger (+6000)

More from Sports Illustrated:

YOU MAY LIKE

Phil Mickelson at the 2021 PGA Championship
Play
Gambling

Oddsmakers Already Adjusting U.S Open Odds for Phil Mickelson

The 50-year old has seen his odds move dramatically after winning the 2021 PGA Championship.

luka-doncic-paul-george
NBA

How the Clippers Can Slow Luka Dončić Down

Dončić and the Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 1, but L.A.’s defense didn’t lack the effort.

julio jones
NFL

Julio Jones on Future With Falcons: 'I'm Out of There'

It looks increasingly likely that seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has played in his last game with the Falcons.

Donovan Mitchell on the sidelines of Utah's Game 1 loss.
NBA

Report: Mitchell Upset With Jazz Over Game 1 Omission

The Jazz made a late decision to rule Donovan Mitchell out of their Game 1 loss to Memphis on Sunday as the guard continues to recover from an ankle injury.

MLB-Power-Rankings-Padres-Back-Tatis
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Padres, Dodgers Return to Winning Ways

The top of the power rankings saw a shakeup after a week of no-hitters, with some familiar faces climbing the ladder.

barkley-shaq
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Exposes Charles Barkley for Napping During Playoff Game

Shaq hilariously called out Charles Barkley for sleeping during Wizards-Sixers

March 10, 2021; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Joe Ryan (67) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Charlotte Sports Park.
MLB

The Lost Year: The Precarious Case of Joe Ryan

No players were harmed by the Lost Year more than pitchers signed out of college because of their advanced age.

X163624_TK4_00454
Golf

Best Moments from the 2021 PGA Championship

Relive the scenes and best moments from the 2021 PGA Championship, where 50-year-old Phil Mickleson captured a history-making sixth major victory.

Recommended Articles

Jordan Spieth Byron Nelson
Fantasy

2021 PGA Championship - DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

USATSI_15417766
Fantasy

2021 PGA Farmers Insurance Open - DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

Justin Thomas poses with the World Golf Championships trophy after winning the WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind.
Gambling

2020 PGA Championship Preview and Opening Odds