Report: Tiger Woods Plans to Stay on $20 Million Yacht During U.S. Open

Tiger Woods is going to have the swankiest accommodations of anyone at the U.S. Open this year.

By Dan Gartland
June 06, 2018

Tiger Woods is going to have the swankiest accommodations of anyone at the U.S. Open this year. The area around Shinnecock Hills on the eastern end of Long Island is full of beautiful rental homes and beachside hotels. But Tiger is going a different route—to the sea.

Woods’s 155-foot, $20 million yacht is docked at the Montauk Yacht Club and he’s planning to stay there during next week’s tournament, according to Page SixShinnecock is in the town of Southampton, about an hour from where the boat is docked. 

The boat’s total living space is a whopping 6,500 square feet. It features a master suite and six other sleeping quarters, enough for 21 people to stay on board. Other amenities include a full bar and eight-person hot tub on the deck, as well as a scuba decompression chamber. 

Getty Images

Tiger and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren spent their 2004 wedding night aboard the vessel which is named “Privacy,” ironic considering his very public affairs led to the couple’s eventual divorce. Nordegren turned down the yacht in the divorce proceedings and Woods initially sought to sell it. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)