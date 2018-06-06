Tiger Woods is going to have the swankiest accommodations of anyone at the U.S. Open this year. The area around Shinnecock Hills on the eastern end of Long Island is full of beautiful rental homes and beachside hotels. But Tiger is going a different route—to the sea.

Woods’s 155-foot, $20 million yacht is docked at the Montauk Yacht Club and he’s planning to stay there during next week’s tournament, according to Page Six. Shinnecock is in the town of Southampton, about an hour from where the boat is docked.

The boat’s total living space is a whopping 6,500 square feet. It features a master suite and six other sleeping quarters, enough for 21 people to stay on board. Other amenities include a full bar and eight-person hot tub on the deck, as well as a scuba decompression chamber.

Getty Images

Tiger and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren spent their 2004 wedding night aboard the vessel which is named “Privacy,” ironic considering his very public affairs led to the couple’s eventual divorce. Nordegren turned down the yacht in the divorce proceedings and Woods initially sought to sell it.