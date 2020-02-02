Golfers in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday will find a special flag on the course’s famous 16th hole.

To honor Kobe Bryant following his death, the 16th hole will feature a location 24 steps on and 8 from the left in recognition of Bryant’s two jersey numbers. A flag in the Los Angeles Lakers’ purple and gold will also mark the hole, the PGA Tour announced on Saturday.

The commemoration adds to what has been an emotional week in the sports world following the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that killed nine people. Tony Finau added his own tribute on Friday when he wore a No. 8 Bryant jersey and mimicked the Mamba’s shot celebration when he drained a lengthy putt for birdie on the 16th hole. Bryson DeChambeau has also had No. 24 displayed on his cleats and hat.

The par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale holds a great audience, so a large crowd will be on hand to watch the Phoenix Open competitors honor Bryant at the special location on Sunday.