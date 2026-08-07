Bryson DeChambeau Caught Having a Classless Moment at LIV Golf Event

LIV Golf is still barely alive and could continue to be for a while if things work out the way CEO Scott O’Neil suggested they could earlier this week. O’Neil shared that the struggling league has an agreement with a new lead investor that is ready to take over once the Saudi funds go away at the end of the season.

With business as usual being the theme of the week, players are currently battling it out at LIV Golf New York, a tournament that is being played at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Bryson DeChambeau, who spoke a lot at a players meeting on Monday, is in the field but he’s off to a rough start so far. In Thursday’s first round he shot a five-over 76 and is currently in a tie for 47th place.

One moment during his opening round has gone viral, and once again it’s not for reasons that he should be proud of. Instead, he was seen acting like a child before hitting his tee shot on the fifth hole.

Here’s that moment, which shows DeChambeau slamming his water bottle into the recycling bin:

Bryson not very happy here on 5 tee pic.twitter.com/sYywJGpnPK — TC (@TCTone) August 6, 2026

We’re used to seeing athletes being frustrated so I don’t have a real big issue with DeChambeau being aggressive with his water bottle.

But here’s the problem I do have with that video: DeChambeau saw that he missed the recycling bin with his water bottle and noticed that it bounced away and landed on the ground. He then made no attempt whatsoever to pick it up and properly throw it away. Golf is a gentleman’s game. While sometimes it can lead to anger, he should have done the right thing and immediately scooped it up and tossed it in the trash. It’s the respectful thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. And it’s what any adult should do when they put themselves in that situation.

He also came pretty close to hitting the other guy in the video who was able to properly get rid of his own trash by simply dropping it right into the heart of the bin. A quick, “sorry about that” would be the correct play there for DeChambeau. Instead, he just walked away and went on with his life. Is this a big deal? Yes and no. The world will obviously continue to spin, but we should expect a little more manners from someone who should know better. Plus, DeChambeau really wants to grow the game and acting the way he did there is a bad look for the game.

The latest on LIV Golf’s future

LIV Golf was dealt a big blow a few months ago when the Saudi’s decided to stop their funding at the end of this season. O’Neil, who took over as the league’s CEO in 2025, spoke Tuesday about plans for new funding that will be necessary to keep it afloat.

"LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the Board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the league’s next era, driven by and for the players,” O’Neil said in a statement. “We're also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth. Notably, our next chapter will make our players the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, a first for a major global sports league, and gives the League the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide. We anticipate finalizing terms in the coming weeks, with the goal of entering a transaction in September. In the meantime, our focus is on delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster and finishing the 2026 season strong."

While that’s all well and good, we still don’t know who that lead investor is and we don’t know what LIV Golf will look like next year. DeChambeau’s contract is up at the end of the season and Jon Rahm is still reportedly owed upwards to $150 million by the league. If those two stars walk away from LIV Golf, which could happen, the league will become even more irrelevant than it currently is. Or it could just go away completely.

While the golf world waits for more answers, LIV players will continue to tee it up in events that lack a lot of things, including manners.