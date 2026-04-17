Bryson DeChambeau Seen Throwing a Fit During First Round of LIV Golf Mexico City

It’s been quite a week for LIV Golf but the league is powering on with this week’s tournament in Mexico City.

While the future of LIV Golf remains very much in question, players have been left in an awkward spot as they’ve been forced to go on with a business-as-usual approach while wondering what might happen to the Saudi-funded league in the days and months ahead.

Thursday’s first round in Mexico City got off to a rough start, as the online broadcast was knocked off air for two hours due to some technical issues.

Speaking of rough starts, Bryson DeChambeau also got off to one, as he opened with an even-par 72 which put him nine shots behind the leader, Victor Perez.

One moment from DeChambeau’s opening round is starting to go viral, and not for the right reasons. After hitting a bad bunker shot on the par-5 16th hole, DeChambeau found his ball sitting in a rough patch of grass and he wasn’t happy about the course conditions. He tried to get help from a rules official in hopes that he’d be able to move his ball to a better lie, but was eventually denied.

“You’ve got destroyed grass,” DeChambeau was seen saying in disgust while looking at his ball.

After not hearing what he wanted to from the rules official, DeChambeau said rather sarcastically, “Guys, this is what we’re playing on, apparently.”

After calling in a second rules official, DeChambeau remained frustrated when told he wasn’t going to get any relief.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Absolutely out of the question.”

Here’s how that moment played out:

🚨⛳️🤦🏼‍♂️ #LIVID — Bryson DeChambeau is NOT happy with the course conditions at LIV Mexico City @BrysonLegion



“You got destroyed grass… oh this is rough.”



“Guys this is what we’re playing on apparently!”



(Via: perisgoIf/IG) pic.twitter.com/bJc8QG9Fq0 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 17, 2026

DeChambeau, who missed the cut at the Masters last week, ended up hitting a good chip from that position and made his par.

What’s going on with LIV Golf?

LIV Golf, as we said above, has had a week. After rumors ran wild on Wednesday about a possible abrupt end for the league, CEO Scott O’Neill sent out a internal memo to staff members in which he said they’d be moving forward as planned with the event in Mexico City, as well as with the eight events remaining on this year’s schedule.

“We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder and more influential than ever before,” O’Neil wrote in part. “The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we’ve answered every time with resilience and grace. Now we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.”

During Thursday’s first round in Mexico City, O’Neill appeared on the broadcast and talked about where everything stands.

“The reality is that you’re funded through the season, and then you work like crazy as a business to create a business and a business plan to keep us going. But that’s not different from any other private equity-funded business in the history of mankind.”

Here are his full comments:

#LIVGolf CEO Scott O'Neil breaks down the future of LIV Golf, potential structural changes, what he'd say to prospective LIV players, media coverage, and more.



Briefly turned into an ad there for a bit, but he seems to be full steam ahead and optimistic about the future.



🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/e8hLLkdHb1 — Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) April 16, 2026

After this week’s tournament LIV Golf is off for a few weeks until LIV Golf Virginia, which starts on May 7.

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