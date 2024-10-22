Fact or Fiction: Despite High Prices, the 2025 Ryder Cup Will Be As Raucous As Ever
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we know that the real fright in October is finding a 15th club in your bag on the 4th hole.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Ryder Cup ticket pricing is the talk of the event right now, but ultimately the scene on the first tee next year at Bethpage will be just as loud and crazy as Ryder Cups before it.
Bob Harig: FACT. No worries there. The event is still going to have a great atmosphere, and will undoubtedly attract a huge number of spectators, regardless of the price. And they’ll be fully engaged at the first hole.
John Pluym: FACT. It’s all about dollars, whether it’s the NBA Finals, Super Bowl or World Series to name a few marquee events. But until the public stops buying overpriced tickets and stops watching on TV, nothing will change. Fans will still have their red and blue on for Day 1 of the Ryder Cup.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. The first tee will remain one of the best scenes in golf (assuming there are no Solheim-esque busing issues). And as the afternoons unfold and beverages flow, I’d bet it all feels like a typical, if overpriced, Ryder Cup.
John Schwarb: FACT. Jeff hits a key point—the shuttles need to run perfectly, lines to the all-inclusive food must be quick and everything else needs to be flawless given this price point. But the atmosphere at least at the outset should be great.
There’s still time for the PGA of America to adjust its lottery and something more should be added to the $749.51 tournament-day tickets than just the unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Bob Harig: FACT. They could clearly do a less-expensive no frills option for a limited number of tickets. It won’t be satisfying to the masses—maybe 5,000 a day?—but at least it would give some the opportunity to get in at a lower price.
John Pluym: FACT. Why not give every fan complementary swag? It could be a sleeve of golf balls, hats, T-shirts, flags, etc. Or how about half-price tickets for a non-major PGA Tour event? The PGA of America has time to reward golf fans. Doing nothing is unacceptable.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. And if they get a hat they should also get a free bowl of soup.
John Schwarb: FACT. The PGA of America makes a killing in the merch pavilion every year, a $50 chit to get started on one’s $500 tab doesn’t feel like a big ask with these get-in prices.
Greg Norman reportedly will be replaced as LIV Golf’s CEO. The league will gain a lot more credibility in the sports world if it hires a known executive from the sports world with a proven track record.
Bob Harig: FICTION. While it might be time for Norman to relinquish his CEO role—he is also the commissioner and might continue in that position—LIV’s reputation in the sports is already being formed. It has hired a significant number of high-level executives over the past year, including a COO and has numerous other people on board. This is not a make-or-break deal either way. The bottom line is the credibility will clearly come if there is a deal with the PGA Tour, as roadblocks will then be gone.
John Pluym: FACT. Choosing the right CEO could finally pave the way for a LIV-PGA Tour deal. Here’s an idea: Choose someone who doesn’t hate the PGA Tour like Norman.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Given that he’s so polarizing among the pros, Norman’s removal could theoretically help negotiations proceed. But I don’t think the LIV CEO job matters to the broader sports world—would anyone stop watching the NFL if Roger Goodell was replaced by, oh, I don’t know … Greg Norman?
John Schwarb: FACT. So many have fixed opinions on LIV and I’m not sure minds can be changed at this point, but a Dana White-type character would make things more interesting in a sport with so many boardroom-boring leaders. At the very least it would be nice to see a CEO who is accessible and can explain the long-term vision for the league.
Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama are adding some star power this week at the Zozo Championship. During the largely sleepy eight-event “FedEx Cup Fall” the PGA Tour should require all top players to compete at least once.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Nobody should expect the fall to be any more than it is right now—playing opportunities for those who need them. You can argue that the PGA Tour should scrap the fall altogether, but that would hurt those who need the starts. If you want to be drastic, only televise the weekends, cut down on the expenses, make it all about providing opportunities while letting the stars rest for the new year.
John Pluym: FICTION. It’s a long season for PGA Tour players. Forcing them to play an event when they’re trying to prepare for the next season probably wouldn’t go over well.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. I’m just not sure how the Tour can attract sponsors with subpar fields year after year. I find the fall battle for Tour status compelling, but a broader (and larger) audience tunes in to watch star players. These events could use a jolt from them.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. I want to see Scottie Scheffler playing more golf when he’s not making football picks on ESPN, but such a policy would be unlike the Tour (which scrapped mandatory signature event participation after one year) and damage the fall mission of sorting out the rank-and-file. Then again, ask those players if they’d like larger purses for these events even if that meant more big names in the field.