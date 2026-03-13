Here are the Final Payouts From the Players Championship’s Massive Purse

The PGA Tour’s flagship event is offering a cash prize worthy of its status: a $25 million purse, with $4.5 million to the winner.

The event has mirrored golf’s explosion in total prize money in recent years. In 2018, which was the last time the event was held in May, the total purse was $11 million, and that seemed like a lot of money. (It still does.)

For more perspective, Jack Nicklaus won the debut edition of the Players in 1974 and took home $50,000. We’ve come a long way.

Sawgrass is the most important week of the year for the Tour, and it’s already been a big week of news, as on Wednesday CEO Brian Rolapp expanded on his new vision for the Tour, which is expected to include a 21- to 26-week schedule of top-tier events, a splashy West Coast opener and a second-tier tour running alongside the top circuit to allow for dynamic promotion and relgation among players. Rolapp also discussed a broad plan to reboot the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Tour Championship in particular, and he shared an interest in staging events in bigger U.S. markets, like New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

We have to admit, some of it sounds pretty great. Our columnist Michael Rosenberg agreed. Things could look very different around PGA Tour HQ by this time next year.

Also: despite a little buzz this spring, it’s unlikely the Players will become men’s golf’s fifth major. Or at least, that you’ll hear Rolapp lobby for it.

But the show goes on, and it’s already shaping up to be another memorable week at TPC Sawgrass.

A midday deluge delayed play for a bit, and it rained off and on throughout the opening round. There were three back-injury-related storylines early: Collin Morikawa, who was on the short list of favorites, withdrew after one hole with a back injury. Justin Thomas is still rounding into form after returning from his own back injury and shot an impressive opening 68. Rory McIlroy arrived late this week while battling his own back problem, but made his tee time Thursday afternoon and struggled through his opening round. He’s the defending champion this week.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Players Championship for each player who makes the 36-hole cut. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.

2026 Players Championship final payouts

Win: $4.5 million

2: $2,725,000

3: $1,725,000

4: $1,225,000

5: $1,025,000

6: $906,250

7: $843,750

8: $781,250

9: $731,250

10: $681,250

11: $631,250

12: $581,250

13: $531,250

14: $481,250

15: $456,250

16: $431,250

17: $406,250

18: $381,250

19: $356,250

20: $331,250

21: $306,250

22: $281,250

23: $261,250

24: $241,250

25: $221,250

26: $201,250

27: $193,750

28: $186,250

29: $178,750

30: $171,250

31: $163,750

32: $156,250

33: $148,750

34: $142,500

35: $136,250

36: $130,000

37: $123,750

38: $118,750

39: $113,750

40: $108,750

41: $103,750

42: $98,750

43: $93,750

44: $88,750

45: $83,750

46: $78,750

47: $73,750

48: $69,750

49: $66,250

50: $64,250

51: $62,750

52: $61,250

53: $60,250

54: $59,250

55: $58,750

56: $58,250

57: $57,750

58: $57,250

59: $56,750

60: $56,250

61: $55,750

62: $55,250

63: $54,750

64: $54,250

65: $53,750

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