Here are the Final Payouts From the Players Championship’s Massive Purse
The PGA Tour’s flagship event is offering a cash prize worthy of its status: a $25 million purse, with $4.5 million to the winner.
The event has mirrored golf’s explosion in total prize money in recent years. In 2018, which was the last time the event was held in May, the total purse was $11 million, and that seemed like a lot of money. (It still does.)
For more perspective, Jack Nicklaus won the debut edition of the Players in 1974 and took home $50,000. We’ve come a long way.
Sawgrass is the most important week of the year for the Tour, and it’s already been a big week of news, as on Wednesday CEO Brian Rolapp expanded on his new vision for the Tour, which is expected to include a 21- to 26-week schedule of top-tier events, a splashy West Coast opener and a second-tier tour running alongside the top circuit to allow for dynamic promotion and relgation among players. Rolapp also discussed a broad plan to reboot the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Tour Championship in particular, and he shared an interest in staging events in bigger U.S. markets, like New York, Chicago and San Francisco.
We have to admit, some of it sounds pretty great. Our columnist Michael Rosenberg agreed. Things could look very different around PGA Tour HQ by this time next year.
Also: despite a little buzz this spring, it’s unlikely the Players will become men’s golf’s fifth major. Or at least, that you’ll hear Rolapp lobby for it.
But the show goes on, and it’s already shaping up to be another memorable week at TPC Sawgrass.
A midday deluge delayed play for a bit, and it rained off and on throughout the opening round. There were three back-injury-related storylines early: Collin Morikawa, who was on the short list of favorites, withdrew after one hole with a back injury. Justin Thomas is still rounding into form after returning from his own back injury and shot an impressive opening 68. Rory McIlroy arrived late this week while battling his own back problem, but made his tee time Thursday afternoon and struggled through his opening round. He’s the defending champion this week.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Players Championship for each player who makes the 36-hole cut. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.
2026 Players Championship final payouts
Win: $4.5 million
2: $2,725,000
3: $1,725,000
4: $1,225,000
5: $1,025,000
6: $906,250
7: $843,750
8: $781,250
9: $731,250
10: $681,250
11: $631,250
12: $581,250
13: $531,250
14: $481,250
15: $456,250
16: $431,250
17: $406,250
18: $381,250
19: $356,250
20: $331,250
21: $306,250
22: $281,250
23: $261,250
24: $241,250
25: $221,250
26: $201,250
27: $193,750
28: $186,250
29: $178,750
30: $171,250
31: $163,750
32: $156,250
33: $148,750
34: $142,500
35: $136,250
36: $130,000
37: $123,750
38: $118,750
39: $113,750
40: $108,750
41: $103,750
42: $98,750
43: $93,750
44: $88,750
45: $83,750
46: $78,750
47: $73,750
48: $69,750
49: $66,250
50: $64,250
51: $62,750
52: $61,250
53: $60,250
54: $59,250
55: $58,750
56: $58,250
57: $57,750
58: $57,250
59: $56,750
60: $56,250
61: $55,750
62: $55,250
63: $54,750
64: $54,250
65: $53,750
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.Follow Jeff_Ritter