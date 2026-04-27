2026 Mother’s Day Golf Gift Guide: Picks for the Mom Who Loves the Game

With the lines between fairway and everyday fashion officially blurred, women’s golf apparel has never looked—or felt—better. This Mother’s Day, forget the “golf-only” gear; we’re looking for those elevated pieces and accessories she’ll reach for whether she’s chasing a birdie or a latte. We’ve rounded up a curated list of gift ideas that moms can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Just add the brunch, flowers and love.

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Anew Golf paisley mesh T-shirt

Courtesy of Anew Golf

This top will take Mom’s polo game to the next level. It’s designed with highly breathable mesh fabric, enhanced by a paisley pattern print that’s light and cheerful. The airy construction ensures comfort, especially during activity, and a drawstring at the hem allows you to adjust the silhouette, offering flexible styling options. A super-fashionable, versatile piece that combines comfort, movement and modern design. Pairs easily with skirt, shorts or pants, the T-shirt polo is available in sizes XS-L. $299, anewgolfusa.com

J. Pritchard Legacy skirt

Courtesy of J. Pritchard Legacy

Made for racquet sports, we can see Mom stepping out in this in this skirt with its graceful flounce for a myriad of activities. It has four-way stretch that keeps its shape while you move, anti-odor tech for freshness, smooth seams that eliminate irritation, built-in shorts with two side pockets, a discreet zip for essentials and a wide waistband that provides core support plus a flattering fit that moves with you. It comes in six color choices, sizes XXS-XL, and matching tanks and T-shirts make a coordinated outfit. $98, jpritchard.com

Byrdie Golf Social Sailor dress

Courtesy of Byrdie Golf Social

An ideal cool cotton, all-summer-long piece, the Sailor dress blends classic charm with fresh, modern detail. Designed with a flattering peplum top, it features a mixed green gingham and botanical print for a playful yet polished look that Mom will wear to clubhouse luncheons, casual outings and long sunset beach walks. Finished with a rounded collar, button-front closure and a zip-back closure for an easy fit, it’s a standout piece made for effortless styling. Available in sizes S-XL.

$355, byrdiegolfsocial.com

G/Fore Metal Tess pony hair espadrille

Courtesy of G/Fore

The perfect, most stylish aprés golf shoes have arrived. Mom will light up when she sees the new G/Fore pony hair espadrilles that are perfect for wherever the day takes her—brunch, running errands, happy hour, the office and everywhere in between. Made with smooth pony hair and jute, these luxe espadrilles are easy to slip on and go. The gold metal tee embellishment on the uppers are next level. They come in three bold colors with comfortable canvas lining, sizes 5-11. $225, gfore.com

Rhone Saltair jacket

Courtesy of Rhone

An active silhouette in preppy seersucker, this lightweight and breathable performance jacket will take Mom everywhere she needs to be with a shower of compliments in tow. Seersucker has always been on the move and the Saltair has Amalfi-to-Montauk energy that goes from course to travel to street. With drop shoulders, hand pockets and elastic hem and cuffs, it’s made for the woman whose summer doesn't have an off button. Available in washed navy and citron stripe colors, sizes XS-XL. $168, rhone.com

Tumi Voyageur Just In Case tote

Courtesy of Tumi

This lightweight nylon tote folds flat to be completely packable in its small zip pouch that can easily be stored inside larger bags for those moments when you need it “just in case.” It has a double-zip entry to the main compartment, an open pocket for easy access to phone and essentials, shoulder straps, an add-a-bag strap and pass-thru strap to go over luggage handles for easy travel transport. Personalized embroidery can be added for a very special Mother's Day gift, and it comes in six colors plus two additional sizes. $175, tumi.com

The Royal Standard sleepwear set

Courtesy of The Royal Standard

On Par golf-themed short-sleeve, button-up sleep shirt and shorts have a more relaxed silhouette and roomier fit than the brand’s Classic cut. Both pieces feature pockets and piping, with an elastic waistband on the bottoms—no drawstring needed. Mom will love the classy subtle green on pink golf motif as well as the little bit of stretch for comfort and easy wash and wear. Gift wrap and gift messaging are available. Generous size selection goes from XS-XXL. $58, theroyalstandard.com

Ellsworth + Ivey Riley crew golf script sweater

Courtesy of Ellsworth + Ivey

We saw them everywhere at the Masters tournament, as the growing trend of themed, appliqué and intarsia knit letter sweaters are an easy way to show your love for golf in a simple stylish way. The Riley is an oversized cotton sweater with clean lines, drop shoulder, wide neckline and ribbed details, but the shoulder contrast whipstitching gives this one an extra dose of polished flair. Easy enough for the fairway, polished enough for anywhere. Also available in ivory and other golf themes, sizes XS-L. $172, ellsworthandivey.com

Stakt foldable fitness mat

Courtesy of Stakt

As seen on Shark Tank, the Stakt mat is designed with a variety of practices in mind including sculpt, pilates, HIIT and more. This versatile, reimagined yoga mat is twice as thick and super-lightweight, making it extra supportive and comfortable whichever way you move. Stakt's foldable design means it doubles as a step stool, yoga block or meditation seat, and it’s easy to store and transport. The mat also has a non-slip grip bottom, is easy to clean and comes in a choice of six colors. $94, shopstakt.com

Williams Athletic Club Kaylee jacket

Courtesy of Williams Athletic Club

A lightweight, water-repellent layer designed for movement and everyday versatility. Crafted from breathable, quick-dry fabric, it offers comfortable protection in changing conditions without added bulk. A center front zipper and side-zip pockets add functional ease, while an adjustable hood and waist cord locks allow for a personalized fit. Finished with an embroidered patch at the left sleeve, the Kaylee jacket balances technical performance with a clean, modern look built for Mom’s life on and off the course. Generous size range available from XXS-XL, and four color choices. $300,williamsathleticclub.com

Lululemon multi-use racket bag 19L

Courtesy of lululemon

Whatever court Mom is headed to, her equipment will be safe and secure. This roomy convertible bag has space for snacks, shoes and a change of clothes, while the detachable holder adjusts to fit up to two tennis, racquetball, padel or squash rackets. Adjustable handles allow it to be worn as a backpack or over shoulder, side pockets fit water bottle and ball canister, interior padded pocket fits a 16-inch laptop, a metal carabiner can hook the bag onto a chain-link fence and a removable drawstring pouch keeps sweaty gear separate. Three cotton canvas colors to choose from. $188, shop.lululemon.com

Honors Retreat half-zip pullover

Courtesy of Honors

This versatile piece is designed for golf, travel and daily wear. Blending elevated comfort with a relaxed, modern silhouette, the half-zip layers beautifully over tees and polos. A drop shoulder and easy fit create a refined drape, while a functional half-zip adjusts for changing temperatures. The high-low hem and subtle side slits ensure effortless styling, offering the option for an easy front tuck and flattering look. Pair with the Retreat travel pant for a go-anywhere upscale casual look. Available in three colors, sizes XS-L. $188, wearhonors.com

Bogner Pina jersey dress

Courtesy of Bogner

The jacquard fabric with a slight 3D effect makes this jersey dress a popular choice for female golfers to balance performance with a relaxed feminine look. The modern shift silhouette is designed to skim rather than cling—ideal for range of motion, bending, walking and keeping the body cool. The casual aesthetic seamlessly transitions from the 18th green to lunch or social events without needing a wardrobe change. A knit collar, front zip and side pockets are details that accentuate the functionality and ease of the dress. Available in two colors, sizes 4-14. $350, bogner.com

Ralph Lauren Polo oval sunglasses

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Polo

Oval-shaped eyewear is having a moment this year, and as summer approaches Mom will be right on-trend with a pair of these understated elegant sunglasses. They evoke Hollywood glamour by blending vintage sophistication with a modern “cool-girl” edge. This silhouette is celebrated for its ability to soften facial angles and provide a rejuvenating lift to features, creating a polished aesthetic. The tinted lenses have 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the acetate frames come in four colors. $215, ralphlauren.com

Adidas Gazelle spikeless golf shoe

Courtesy of Adidas

This golf-specific adaptation of the iconic 1991 court sneaker blends classic streetwear aesthetics with performance features built for the course. They are designed to wear anywhere with cushioned support for extended comfort during long walking rounds. Rubber traction hexagonal lugs provide stability during swings and a reliable grip on both grass and pavement. From fairway to travel, worn with jeans, a dress or golf shorts, the athletic sneaker craze will keep Mom right in step. Six colors to choose from in sizes 5-11. $120, adidas.com

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