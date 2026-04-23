Callaway Launches Gear to Celebrate a Very Big Birthday

If you haven’t heard, America is celebrating its 250th birthday this summer.

Look for golf companies to get into the act with patriotic items as July 4 gets closer, and give Callaway a tip of the visor for being one of the first to the party with its Callaway USA 250 collection, which includes everything from clubs to balls to hats.

“At Callaway, USA 250 is a moment to celebrate 250 years of American history, innovation, and pride,” the company said in a release. “This limited-edition collection honors the spirit, craftsmanship, and performance that have defined the United States since 1776.”

O.K., so America wasn’t pumping out 460cc drivers and urethane-covered balls around the time that George Washington was crossing the Delaware, but Callaway is going for vibes here in 2026. Can’t blame them; perhaps by the time our nation’s 500th birthday rolls around, golf will just be a game where you program AI and watch a screen to see what you shoot, and don’t need any cool gear.

In the meantime, here’s our favorites from Callaway’s patriotic-flair collection. The entire capsule can be found on Callaway’s website now, look for items in stores on May 1.

Drivers: The Eagles Have Landed

Courtesy of Callaway Golf

The collection offers a patriotic twist on Callaway’s Quantum family of drivers, including the Max, Triple Diamond and Triple Diamond Max. The drivers pair Callaway’s Tri-Force Face with AI-optimized face mapping to deliver speed and control.

The soles of the drivers feature an eagle among the red, white and blue detailing, along with “1776” near the sole-plate weight and a script Callaway. The script and colorway carries over to the shaft and grip, and the headcover reads “We The People.”

Putters: From Jailbird to Free Bird

Courtesy of Callaway Golf

Maximum points for creativity in the collection go to the Odyssey-branded mallet putters, renamed “Free Bird” from Jailbird to fit the motif. Three models get the “Free Bird” name including a Square 2 Square zero-torque putter, and like the drivers the headcover carries on the red, white and blue and “We The People.” But surely you read this paragraph with the Lynyrd Skynyrd song ringing in your head—that’s freedom.

Balls: Striping it for the Stars and Stripes

Courtesy of Callaway Golf

Callaway’s popular Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X and Chrome Soft balls are numbered 250 and have a waving-flag stripe wrapping the ball in red, white and blue. There’s also an alignment line to keep you focused on the green, presumably to line up a birdie putt. And it’s O.K. if you’re still humming “Free Bird.”

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