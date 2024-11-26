‘Mindsets Are a Little Different’: Ian Poulter Sounds Off On Ryder Cup Pay-for-Play Debate
Over the past few weeks, one of the most heavily debated topics in professional golf has been whether or not players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup.
According to a report, members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team will be paid $400,000 each to participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ian Poulter shared his opinion on the subject.
“Sergio is going to pay $2.4 million for the chance to play,” the Ryder Cup legend said, referring to the Spaniard paying his DP World Tour fines in order to regain eligibility.
“So, the Americans want pay for it, and Sergio's willing to pay $2.4 million to try and play. It's two very big things, right? Two opposite ends of the scale.”
Both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry said last week that they don't believe players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup. In fact, McIlroy added that he'd pay for the privilege to participate in the biannual clash between the United States and Europe.
"I think Rory and Shane said it, that it's been an incredible privilege to be able to have that honor to play. And I think they're right," the 48-year-old said.
When asked, Poulter added that he believes the difference in mindset between the U.S. and European players has played a part in the European success at the Ryder Cup.
“Yeah, I think there is something within that. You know the dynamic between people in Europe and the States are very different. You know, cultures are a bit different. Mindsets, I think, are a little bit different,” Poulter said. “Has that helped Europe? When I sit back and look at it from outside. Yeah, it probably has helped Europe.”
With the U.S. players now being paid at the 2025 Ryder Cup, the pressure may be ramped even higher on them this time around.