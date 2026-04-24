Jim Furyk Named U.S. Ryder Cup Captain for 2027 Event in Ireland, According to Report

Jim Furyk is reportedly going to get another shot at a U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy with the PGA of America going with the veteran player after Tiger Woods took himself out of the running for the position last month.

Furyk, like Davis Love III, will get another opportunity following a loss, but his will be on the road at Adare Manor next year in Ireland.

The Associated Press reported the news, citing three unnamed sources who were unauthorized to publically comment on the PGA of America’s decision.

Furyk, 55, a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, is no stranger to the Ryder Cup.

He captained the team in a losing effort in France in 2018. He also assisted Love in his 2016 victory at Hazeltine as well as in 2021, 2023 and last year’s loss under captain Keegan Bradley at Bethpage Black.

Furyk was also the captain of the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2024 in Montreal and has assisted with other Presidents Cup teams as well.

The U.S. has lost consecutive Ryder Cups, including its first home loss since 2012, which was a team Furyk played on. He played in a record 34 matches across nine Ryder Cups, but like the fortunes of the U.S. team, had a losing record of 10-20-4.

Furyk faces a daunting task: to win on the road for the first time since 1993. The U.S. has not won overseas since Tom Watson captained the team to victory that year at the Belfry. Since then, the Americans lost in Spain (2017), England (2002), Ireland (2006), Wales (2010), Scotland (2014), France (2018) and Italy (2023).

Woods, who turned down the 2023 captaincy, had been mulling another offer to be captain this spring when he was involved in a car crash near his home and arrested under suspicion of DUI. He has since said he is getting treatment and has pulled away form his duties on the PGA Tour Policy Boards as well as taking himself out of the running for the captaincy.

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