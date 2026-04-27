LIV Golf Event Reportedly to Be Postponed as Financial Questions Continue

Amid recent reports that the LIV Golf League is in danger of losing its funding after this year, an event scheduled for June in New Orleans will be postponed or canceled, according to a report.

New Orleans TV station WDSU reported Monday, according to sources, that the state of Louisiana is postponing the event until the league can restructure financially and find additional sources of funding.

Representatives from LIV Golf have not responded for comment. Nola.com reported that LIV is canceling in order to schedule a smaller event in the fall.

Now this is interesting from @NOLAnews, which reports it was LIV, not the city, that is calling off June's event.



LIV reportedly wants to reschedule a "smaller, exposition-style tournament this fall." pic.twitter.com/zTrXTKGW1o — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) April 27, 2026

LIV’s inaugural Louisiana event is scheduled for June 25-28 at Bayou Oaks at City Park. The PGA Tour just completed its Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.

According to WDSU, City Park underwent a renovation to its golf course in anticipation of the LIV tournament. It is a state entity that received $2 million to enhance its facilities prior to the event.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s office, according to the report, allotted $3 million to be paid to LIV Golf in order to entice the league to play its tournament there, with the promise of $70 million in economic impact to the area during a slow time for tourism.

The outlet said an announcement is expected Tuesday.

It is unclear if the state is concerned about not receiving payments associated with the event.

Several outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times, reported on April 15 that LIV Golf was to see its backing dry up after this year. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has poured more than $5 billion into the venture since its inception in 2022.

The reports suggested that the PIF was reigning in some of its spending as it reprioritized its investments. The news came during the week of LIV Golf’s event in Mexico City, where CEO Scott O’Neil sent an email to staff and players attempting to alleviate fears.

He also did an interview with U.K. rights-holder and partner TNT in which he said: “The reality is you’re funded through the season and then you work like crazy to create a business and a business plan to keep us going. But that’s not different than any other private equity business in the history of mankind.”

That part of the interview was later scrubbed from the TNT account.

LIV Golf has played six events this season, with Jon Rahm winning the latest in Mexico City. It is scheduled to play its first domestic event next week, LIV Golf Virginia, at Trump National D.C.

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