LIV Golf Finally Makes Predictable Announcement About the Bleak End to Its 2026 Season

After weeks of rumors and speculation, LIV Golf officially announced on Monday that it will be canceling the final event of its season, which was to take place next week in Michigan.

In a statement shared on social media, LIV Golf announced that this week’s tournament in Indianapolis will be the last event of the year. The tournament will decide the season-long individual and team champions.

Here’s LIV Golf’s full statement on the decision to call off the Michigan event, which was supposed to be the team championship event:

LIV Golf today confirmed that the League's 2026 season finale will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers and the 2026 Team Champion at the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2026 Championships.



The four-day stroke play event will take place Aug. 20-23, at The Club at Chatham Hills where 57 players will contend for the Indianapolis individual title and final spots in the League's individual season-long standings. The team competition will count the scores of all four players on each team every day, culminating with one of the 13 teams being crowned the 2026 LIV Golf Team Champion.



With LIV Golf Indianapolis serving as the final event of the season, the previously scheduled Aramco LIV Golf Michigan, originally set for August 27-30, at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort, will not take place. LIV Golf is grateful to the Pulte Family Foundation for their partnership and support. Additionally, due to unavoidable changes in the entertainment program for LIV Golf Indianapolis, the League informed Thomas Rhett and Disco Lines that their live musical performances will no longer take place. LIV Golf recognizes the disappointment these changes may bring for fans, local stakeholders, Thomas Rhett and Disco Lines, and appreciates the significant time and effort invested by the artists and their teams.

CEO Scott O’Neil said in a separate statement that canceling the Michigan event will give the league more time to focus on securing the funding it so desperately needs to stay in business.

"By concluding the season now, we can put our full resources behind what comes next and maintain the operational rigor this transition demands,” CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement. “We are reimagining LIV Golf as a fundamentally new League owned by the players and anchored in a sustainable business model, with an evolved fan experience built for the markets where the game is growing fastest across the globe and the support of world-class partners. Professional golf is more unified today than at any point since we launched, creating a genuine opportunity to grow the game together. Indianapolis will be a fitting finale for the League as fans have known it and the starting point for what we believe it can become."

LIV Golf has been desperate to find new funding in order to stay alive after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced a few months ago that it would stop funding the league at the end of the season.

Earlier this month O’Neil stated that LIV Golf has agreed to a new deal with a lead investor that could lead to a 2027 season and possibly more. However, O’Neil has yet to state who that lead investor is and how much money they would be providing to keep LIV Golf afloat.

Monday’s decision to cancel the final event in Michigan was not a surprise at all. LIV Golf has been doing its best to make it seem like everything is business as usual, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that it is anything but the case for a still relatively young league.

Since O’Neil’s vague announcement about new funding, reports have come out about LIV Golf owing lots of different contractors and vendors large sums of money. Front Office Sports on Monday reported that some are owed anywhere from a few thousand dollars to $100,000 and are now getting lawyers involved.

From FOS:

But many contract workers—both past and present—say they’re owed money for services rendered earlier this year, and remain in the dark about when or if they will receive those payments. Like many professional sports entities, LIV outsources services such as video production, data collection, merchandising, and tournament food and beverage operations, among others. Front Office Sports spoke with several such people and verified their current or former affiliation with LIV; they were granted anonymity for this story to preserve their identity as they continue working for LIV or continue their efforts to get paid.

The amounts owed to individuals by LIV range from several thousand dollars to nearly $100,000, according to the people who spoke with FOS, some of whom have worked with LIV since its first event in 2022. Other contractors and vendors that have so far stayed quiet could be owed even more, those people say.

LIV Golf also has to be concerned about the future of two of its star players—Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau’s contract runs out at the end of this season while Rahm has a few more years left and is owed upwards of $150 million on the deal that he signed with the league in 2023. If they leave, which could actually happen, the league will be a lot less attractive to both potential investors and fans.

LIV Golf has now canceled two events this season and its future looks anything but bright. Which is something most people could have predicted for quite some time.