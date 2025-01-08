LIV Golfer Argues LIV Event-Winners Should Be Invited to Majors
Kevin Na has an idea to get more LIV Golf players into major championships.
If you win, you're in.
“I think you do winners,” Na, who plays for LIV, told Golf Monthly, “so if you win a LIV Golf tournament. We only have 13, so to win a golf tournament with this field, it’s pretty difficult to do.
“Winners should be exempt, and I think you take the top 16 players or so. I think if you have a season and you finish inside the top 16, you should be exempt into all four majors.”
Na added: “Plus, you’re going to have multiple winners, so you’ll only get 10 guys who win a tournament in a year.”
With no world ranking points offered in LIV events, major championships opportunities are currently slim for LIV players compared to PGA Tour pros. There are other avenues, however, such as being a past champion, or special exemptions, which Joaquin Niemann recently received at the Masters.
Currently, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are the only LIV players exempt into all four majors this year.
Soon, though, LIV and the PGA Tour might agree to unify. Na, 41, who won five times on the PGA Tour before bolting to LIV in 2022, claims that LIV is working on a pathway to get players on the Saudi-backed circuit into majors.
“I haven’t heard exactly what’s going to happen,” he said, “but I’m pretty confident that in the near future, we will get exemptions to majors.”
And Na, who hasn’t competed in a major since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters, believes that’s the best path forward for the sport.
"The majors want the best players to play,” he said. “Obviously, the majors are successful either way, but they want the best competition. And in order to do that, you have to invite the best players in the world.”