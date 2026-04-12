2026 Masters Live Updates: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young Looking to Win Green Jacket

Will Rory McIlroy win his second consecutive green jacket on Sunday, or will someone like Cameron Young capture their first major title at the Masters? As we’ve learned over the years, anything is possible on Masters Sunday at Augusta National.

McIlroy ended his second round with a historic six-stroke lead over the rest of the competition, but his opponents dominated on Saturday while the Irishman struggled on the course. At one point, he lost the lead to Young before eventually tying with the American for first. Behind them, players like Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Jason Day, Justin Rose and even Scottie Scheffler will be aiming to charge up the leaderboard on Sunday to win the green jacket.

Sports Illustrated will be providing live updates throughout the final round of Masters competition on Sunday. Follow along below.

2026 Masters final round live updates

More Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated