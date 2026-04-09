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Sports Illustrated Tee’d Up at Augusta: The Dan Evans Show

SI TV is live from Augusta this whole week with nightly reactions, expert analysis, player storylines and more.
SI TV

Broadcasting live all week from Augusta, with the SI TV set just steps away from the course, Dan Evans brings you inside the action with real-time reactions, expert analysis, player storylines, and the moments that matter as they unfold. From early-round buzz to Sunday pressure, we’re covering the tournament from every angle.

But this isn’t your typical golf show. It’s sharper, looser and a lot more fun. Expect strong opinions, unexpected moments and a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously while still delivering everything you need to know.

Join us daily for exclusive insights, special guests and a pulse on golf’s biggest stage. If it’s happening at Augusta, it’s happening here.

Stream the show live on SI TV at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday through Saturday for Rounds 1, 2 and 3 and Sunday at 10 p.m. ET after the tournament concludes.

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