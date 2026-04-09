Sports Illustrated Tee’d Up at Augusta: The Dan Evans Show

Broadcasting live all week from Augusta, with the SI TV set just steps away from the course, Dan Evans brings you inside the action with real-time reactions, expert analysis, player storylines, and the moments that matter as they unfold. From early-round buzz to Sunday pressure, we’re covering the tournament from every angle.

But this isn’t your typical golf show. It’s sharper, looser and a lot more fun. Expect strong opinions, unexpected moments and a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously while still delivering everything you need to know.

Join us daily for exclusive insights, special guests and a pulse on golf’s biggest stage. If it’s happening at Augusta, it’s happening here.

Stream the show live on SI TV at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday through Saturday for Rounds 1, 2 and 3 and Sunday at 10 p.m. ET after the tournament concludes.

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