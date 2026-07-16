Meet Dan Brown, the Surprise British Open Contender Who Just Wants to Rip Cigarettes

Golf is a stressful sport.

Even the best rounds can unravel on a single hole. A single shot, even. It’s a game that requires an incredible amount of mental toughness for all 18 holes. To deal with all that intense pressure, many golfers hit the gym. Some talk to a sports psychologist. Dan Brown, however, rips cigarettes.

The Englishman surged onto the scene once again in the first round of the 2026 British Open on Thursday by shooting a four-under 66. Brown entered the clubhouse as the co-leader with Sungjae Im before Jackson Suber tallied two birdies and an eagle on the final five holes to take the solo lead at five under.

Brown, playing in his fourth career major, was thankful Thursday that he was still able to smoke on the course despite the hot conditions and dry grass at Royal Birkdale this week.

“I haven’t been told otherwise,” Brown said when asked if he’s still allowed to smoke at the British Open. “But I’ve been making sure that they’re out.”

And he plans to keep smoking, too.

“Hopefully for the rest of the week,” Brown said. “I might have a big dropoff by Sunday if I’m not allowed.

When asked how many cigarettes he averages per round, he estimated seven or eight. That’s just shy of lighting up one heater every two holes. “Sorry mom,” he said.

“My dad actually used to smoke, and I always told him when I was a kid to stop smoking. And then he did stop, and then I ended up starting.”

Something to monitor the rest of the way: Dan Brown's cigarette usage given how dry it is at Royal Birkdale



"There might be a big dropoff by Sunday if I'm not allowed…sorry, mom. I'm probably on like seven or eight a round, I would say." pic.twitter.com/tzTGthc72X — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) July 16, 2026

It’s not just a bit for the British Open spotlight, either. Recently on the Dan on Golf podcast, Brown detailed his typical morning routine for days when he has a tee time around 8 a.m.

“Wake up at 5:45 a.m. Coffee. Rip a cig. Breakfast,” Brown said. “I do a bit of stretching and then warm up about an hour and 15 before [teeing off].

“I’ve kind of stayed away from the gym. And I think I’m quite lucky that I’m quite a big guy, so naturally, relatively strong I would say. I’ve kind of been able to get away with it. I think I maybe should start going to the gym; I’ve thought about it over the last couple of years. But I’ve just never got around to it.”

Dan Brown, pictured here in full scuba gear. | PGA Tour

Brown is a bit of an unknown on the PGA Tour, but he’s been in this position before.

In 2024 at Royal Troon—his first career major—Brown led the entire field after shooting a 65 on Thursday. He ended up shooting a 72, 73 and 74 the rest of the way and finished tied for 10th place with at even par. His brother Ben—who turned pro last year at 20 years old—served as his caddie.

Earlier this year, Brown made the cut at the PGA Championship and finished T75, edging out just four golfers who made it to the weekend. He also went viral for stopping mid-round on Saturday to rip a cigarette and take a selfie with fans.

Nothing quite like a mid round moving day dart with Downtown Dan Brown after his 12th hole. There may be no bigger legend on the tour. A true man of the people. pic.twitter.com/lyZb6HwpAN — Casey Halpern (@CaseyHalp) May 16, 2026

The 31-year-old Brown won the English Amateur Championship in 2016 and first turned pro in 2017. He does not own any PGA Tour wins in 20 career starts but did win the BMW International Open last summer on the DP World Tour. Brown has earned $808,564 over his career, and he cashed in about 40% of his career earnings at the 24 ’British Open when he pocketed over $317,000.

After missing the cut at last year’s Open, Brown is in position to compete for the Claret Jug yet again. Has it ever been used as an ash tray? We might find out on Sunday.

Quiz: Can you name the last 10 British Open winners? (with hints)

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