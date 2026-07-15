Will Golfers Be Penalized for Throwing Clubs at British Open? What to Know About New Conduct Policy

Joaquin Niemann learned a lesson the hard way during the 2026 U.S. Open when he was surprised with a two-stroke penalty ahead of Friday’s second round for his actions the night before.

Niemann, who will start his 2026 British Open with a 7:25 a.m. ET tee time alongside Sepp Straka and Kurt Kitayama on Thursday, will have to watch his conduct at Royal Birkdale, as well.

Earlier this year, all four majors along with other governing bodies in golf combined to create a new code of conduct policy to hold golfers to a higher standard of behavior on the course. The new strict rules arrived after the previous season saw Wyndham Clark destroy a locker after missing the U.S. Open cut and Rory McIlroy toss a club and mash a tee marker in the same tournament.

The conduct policy has been activated in two of the three majors so far this year. At the Masters, Sergio Garcia received an official conduct warning after breaking his club on a water cooler, and Robert MacIntyre flipped off a green at Augusta. And late on Thursday at the U.S. Open, Niemann kicked a marker flag and tossed his sand wedge at least 50 yards, according to an eye witness at Shinnecock.

Taking the baton this week, the British Open will have strict conduct policies for both players and fans alike. The R&A conduct policy states: “If a player’s (or their caddie’s) behavior is so far removed from what is expected in the spirit of the game of golf, in accordance with Rule 1.2b, the Chief Referee, in consultation with the Chief Championships Officer, may issue an official warning or apply a penalty of two strokes or disqualification, taking account of the frequency, impact or potential impact, intent and severity of the misconduct. An official warning does not need to be given prior to applying a penalty of two strokes or disqualification.”

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So, yes, a two-stroke penalty could be handed out without warning at Royal Birkdale, just like what happened to Niemann.

Jon Rahm, a two-time major winner who has yet to hoist the Claret Jug, told The Associated Press that he agrees with the conduct policy but has an issue with golfers not getting a warning.

“I think it’s good. I get it,” Rahm said of the policy. “They have a code of conduct and they enforce it. Why not? It’s not going to change how I play. To go from zero to a penalty? I don’t know. ... Sergio received a warning. I think [Niemann] maybe deserved a warning—I don’t know what he did.”

Fans also will be held to a high standard in England this week:

Conduct policy for fans at the 2026 British Open

The British Open’s official website posted a long list of rules for fans to abide by this week, which comes less than a month after spectators at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Those fans in Southampton began actively booing and jeering Wyndham Clark, who entered the final round on Sunday with a six-stroke lead and hung on to win by one. Fans were booted from the course for shouting things like, “Don’t choke, Wyndham!” and cheering after he made mistakes.

“Man, they definitely didn’t want me to win,” Clark said after his final round.

The R&A does not plan to tolerate such behavior at the British Open. The spectator code of content states all fans need to be committed to respecting the players, links, each other, and to be aware and enjoy the tournament responsibly.

“All fans should help to create a welcoming, inclusive and respectful environment,” the conduct guide reads. “The R&A has a zero-tolerance policy to any form of threatening behavior directed at players, officials, staff, volunteers or spectators—including but not limited to; foul language, sexual harassment, or any discriminatory abuse on the grounds of gender, age, race, disability, sexuality, or religion.”

In addition, the conduct policy states fans are not allowed to “call out to players inappropriately” and instead are instructed to “celebrate great play in a fair and sporting manner.” Those who don’t follow the spectator policy will be removed from the course grounds without refund.

So, in short: If you’re a player, don’t throw a club. And if you’re a fan, don’t boo the leaders.

Seems simple enough.

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