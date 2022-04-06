Par-3 Contest Sees a Jason Kokrak Ace, Plenty of Kids and a Weather Suspension

The first Masters Par-3 Contest in three years wasn't finished, but Canadians Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes had the low scores.

Kids are a highlight of the Masters Par-3 Contest, and Russell Henley's son Robert got into the action on Wednesday. Andrew Davis Tucker/USA Today

A lot of players bring wives and children; some even bring grandchildren. Some try to win and others go out of their way to avoid winning. But the Par-3 Contest at the Masters on Wednesday brings out legends and stars alike as a warmup to the tournament proper on Thursday. It was the first time the Par-3 Contest has been held since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

Speaking of winning, there was a tie for the top when play was halted due to approaching bad weather just before 4 p.m. Canadians Mike Weir — the 2003 Masters champion — and Mackenzie Hughes shared the title.

Jason Kokrak made the only hole-in-one of the day, making a 1 on the 4th hole, where an ace hadn’t been recorded since 2016. Kokrak was paired with Harold Varner III and Luke List.

The group of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau held the unofficial record for number of children in one group with 12. Simpson said, “I was worried about someone getting hit. When we signed up, I asked if they gave out helmets for the kids.”

The 86th Masters begins at 7:40 a.m. with honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. The first tee time of the competition is 8 a.m. with Jose Maria Olazabal and J.J. Spaun playing as a twosome. (Complete tee times here.)





