Inside an Augusta Steak Tradition Like No Other

TBonz Steakhouse has been the king of the Masters-week food scene in Augusta for many years.

Starting in the late 1980s, Mark Cumins started the restaurant about two miles outside the gates of Augusta National. Things were going well. But one day, Fred Couples rocket-launched the restaurant to new level.

In 1992, Couples won the Masters at Augusta and saw his friend, Mark Cumins watching the action at the tournament. He told Mark “I’m gonna change your life.” That’s when Couples uttered a few words into a microphone that changed the trajectory of the restaurant.

“I’ll see you at TBonz tonight.”

Ever since that moment, TBonz has been a staple for golfers, caddies, media members and even celebrities during Masters week. The reservation sheet is booked solid, and hungry golf fans spill into the parking lot waiting for tables, listening to live music and catching up on all the happenings that day at the Masters.

From Darius Rucker to Alex Rodriguez, TBonz has been Augusta’s ultimate hang for more than three decades.

Mark Cumins passed away in October of 2023, and his sons Jake and Josh Cumins have taken over running the Augusta location.

Together they continue their father’s yearly tradition of being the ultimate Masters-week hosts, and treating all customers how he would treat them: with respect.

To hear more about TBonz and the traditions around the Masters, watch the clip above from the Dan Evans Show. And check out past episodes at our home on SI Golf.

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