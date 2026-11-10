Rory McIlroy Just Took Two Brutally Honest Shots at Bryson DeChambeau After LIV Golf’s Demise

With LIV Golf coming to a predictable end last week, all eyes are now on Bryson DeChambeau as the golf world waits to find out where he’s going to play next.

On Tuesday, Rory McIlroy was asked about DeChambeau’s future and the No. 2 player in the world did what he has become used to doing when asked about his biggest rival—he didn’t hold back.

McIlroy has made it abundantly clear in recent months that he’s not a fan of DeChambeau and he’s definitely not friends with the two-time U.S. Open winner. And now he just made that even more clear with his words during his press conference ahead of this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"Yeah, look, I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad—he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments," McIlroy said. "And honestly, look, I'm certainly not in his shoes—and nor would I ever want to be—but it doesn't seem like he's got many options. You know, if he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn't seem like he's got many options."

Rory was asked about LIV players returning to the PGA Tour and the value they could bring.



His answer..... pic.twitter.com/EjZvmbqYFb — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) August 19, 2026

Like we said, McIlroy never seems to mind sharing his brutally honest opinions about DeChambeau. But here’s the thing about his comments on Tuesday: McIlroy is right. DeChambeau does bring in a lot of eyeballs to the tournaments he’s in, and his career options after the death of LIV Golf are very limited.

DeChambeau’s only real path back to the PGA Tour, if that’s even something he wants to do, is using his exemption with the DP World Tour and spending the 2027 season playing all over the globe. He’ll be able to continue with his “growing the game” narrative by playing events on a number of different continents and he will be able to earn his way back on to the PGA Tour. He could just say goodbye to full-time professional golf in 2027 and put all of his efforts into his YouTube channel while playing in the major championships that he has already qualified for.

An immediate return to the PGA Tour like Brooks Koepka got last January is likely out of the question for DeChambeau, so it seems like it will be DP World Tour or bust for him in 2027.

A few other times Rory McIlroy took shots at Bryson DeChambeau

McIlroy, who stuck with the PGA Tour when other stars like DeChambeau and Jon Rahm left for the empty riches of LIV Golf, was asked a simple question last August about whether or not those big names should be allowed back considering the possible value they would add.

“I’d argue have they brought value to LIV?,” McIlroy said: “I think the PGA Tour is in a really good spot.”

Rory was asked about LIV players returning to the PGA Tour and the value they could bring.



His answer..... pic.twitter.com/EjZvmbqYFb — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) August 19, 2026

That came a month after McIlory laid into DeChambeau at the British Open over his actions surrounding a two-stroke penalty that he was issued following his second round at Royal Birkdale.

“I won't pretend to be up here and defend Bryson. I'm not particularly fond of him,” McIlroy said. “I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention. To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn't feel like it was a great look."

In a documentary that was released last March, McIlroy talked about a tense moment he had with DeChambeau on the ninth green during their final round of the 2025 Masters. Both players hit their approach shots close to the pin and then had a turse conversation about who should putt first.

“I thought it very clearly was my putt,” McIlroy said. “I thought his putt was slightly closer to mine. We sort of look at each other and I’m like, ‘I think it’s me to go.’ And he’s like ‘I think it’s me to go.’ It’s very gamesmanship-y, match play thing. Really, both of us want to putt first because if you can hole that before your opponent it puts pressure on them. He goes, ‘Why don’t we just throw a tee up for it to see who goes first.’ And I’m like no, this is the final round of the Masters. This isn’t some like game on a Tuesday afternoon somewhere. I’m like, no. I wasn’t going to wilt in that situation. I’m going to stand firm.”

“I just felt like that was a really big moment,” McIlroy added. “I was proud of myself for holding my ground.”

This moment between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau in the final round of the 2025 Masters.



Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait premieres March 30 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/IX5ECnajo2 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) March 26, 2026

The McIlroy-DeChambeau rivalry is very real and it feels like it’s only going to get more intense, and personal, going forward. Now we just have to wait and see when (and where) will be the next time they square off in a tournament. Because that is going to be a lot of fun. And maybe a little awkward.