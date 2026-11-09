There’s Only One Thing for Bryson DeChambeau to Do Next Now That LIV Golf Is Done

LIV Golf is dead after a brief four-year run that saw billions of dollars basically thrown into the wind. Now, we’re left to wonder what’s next for a number of big-name players who are looking to continue their careers elsewhere.

The biggest question mark right now is Bryson DeChambeau. The two-time U.S. Open winner stuck with LIV Golf until the last few days of its existence and now nobody knows for sure where he’ll be playing, besides on his YouTube channel, in 2027.

DeChambeau made his first statement about the end of LIV Golf on Sunday. In it he sounded equal parts contrite and sincere about his actions over the last four years, saying “Along the way I've said some things that didn't help” the state of the game.

But there were two other things he said in his statement that should carry a lot of weight in what he decides to do in the future.

There was this: “Whatever comes next, I'll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me.”

And then this: “Beyond that, I'll go about whatever is next the right way.”

There’s a simple decision for DeChambeau to make that will cover both of those concerns. He should take advantage of the full exemption he has with the DP World Tour thanks to his win at the 2024 U.S. Open and spend the 2027 season playing a full schedule there.

When DeChambeau talks about “humility” and “respect for the people who carried this game long before me” the only option here is for him to back up those words with actions. If he even tries to work with the PGA Tour to get a faster track back to the best tour in the world, he would be doing the opposite of what he said he wanted to do moving forward. It’s time for him to eat some humble pie and show some appreciation for the guys who didn’t make the jump to LIV Golf and go out and earn his way back.

That’s a path that Patrick Reed took last year when he left LIV Golf. He served out his suspension with the PGA Tour and played a full season on the DP World Tour. He then played well enough to earn his PGA Tour card and now is a full-time member again.

It’s also a path that Jon Rahm is starting to go down. Like DeChambeau, Rahm is one of the best players in the world and would instantly make the PGA Tour better if he returned but he also needs to face the consequences of his actions and come back once he’s eligible.

Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf last January and accepted a deal made by the PGA Tour that allowed him to come back immediately, but with some severe financial punishments. DeChambeau and Rahm were offered that same deal but decided to stick with LIV Golf. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said that was a one-time offer and the respectful thing for Rahm and DeChambeau to do now is to not even think about trying to get that back on the table. They had their chance and let it pass by. Now they must live with their decisions and play their way back.

DeChambeau has until Nov. 15 to make a decision on whether or not he’s going to accept the exemption from the DP World Tour. One of the big things he’s talked about the past few years, and again in his statement on Sunday, is his desire to grow the game of golf. Well, the DP World Tour would allow him to do that as it has a global schedule with events in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East. Seems like an easy win-win for the YouTube star—he gets to play in front of fans who otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to see him in person, and he gets to show everyone that he respects those came before him.

If DeChambeau really wants to repair his legacy, he’ll do the right thing and join the DP World Tour. If he doesn’t, then once again we will all be left to question just how authentic he is and how much he really cares about the game that he says that he loves.

It’s time for DeChambeau to grow up and do the right thing. Will he finally be willing to do that? Well, we’re about to find out.