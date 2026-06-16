The Six Golfers to Complete Career Grand Slam As Scottie Scheffler Chases History at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy has officially passed the torch over to Scottie Scheffler.

It took over a decade, but McIlroy finally completed the career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters, his first major win since 2014. McIlroy, who won the ’26 Masters as well, now lives in golf immortality as one of the six men to complete the career grand slam, winning all four majors at least once—the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship.

This week Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, enters the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with his first chance to join McIlroy on that list. The 29-year-old won two majors last summer—the PGA Championship and British Open—to add to his trophy case that already featured two green jackets from Masters wins in 2022 and ’24.

Scheffler began the 2026 season by winning the American Express and has six top-four finishes, including runner-up behind McIlroy at the Masters. He enters the week at Shinnecock after placing 12th two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament.

Here’s a look at how Scheffler has finished at the U.S. Open during his career, and the names he’s chasing this week in Southampton, N.Y.:

How Scheffler has performed in the U.S. Open over his career

Scheffler has his work cut out for him this week. Shinnecock Hills is no cakewalk.

The 29-year-old has been close several times to hoisting the U.S. Open trophy in his career. In 2022, Scheffler tied for second place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., finishing one stroke behind the winner Matt Fitzpatrick at five-under par. With Scheffler waiting in the clubhouse after posting a final-round 67, Fitzpatrick tapped in for par on the 18th hole, and Will Zalatoris missed a birdie putt that would’ve forced a playoff .

In 2023, Scheffler was close again, ending up three strokes behind the winner Wyndham Clark (10 under) and two strokes behind runner-up McIlroy (nine under). Scheffler was in the mix entering Sunday but failed to make up any ground with an even-par 70.

Since then, though, the U.S. Open has been a bit of a struggle for Scheffler. In 2024, he barely made the cut and tied for 41st place at Pinehurst No. 2 after a four-over 74 on Friday snapped his streak of 168 consecutive rounds with a birdie. Last year, Scheffler got off to a rough start with a three-over 73 at Oakmont on Thursday but rallied to finish in seventh place, six strokes behind the winner J.J. Spaun.

Here’s a complete list of Scheffler’s appearances in the U.S. Open:

2016: Cut

2017: T27

2018: N/A

2019: Cut

2020: N/A

2021: N/A

2022: T2

2023: 3

2024: T41

2025: T7

Scheffler has never played a tournament at Shinnecock as he didn’t qualify for the 2018 U.S. Open. In fact, he had never been on the club’s property until he stopped by earlier this month for a practice round.

The six golfers to complete the career grand slam

Of the 235 golfers to win at least one major, and the 89 men to win at least two majors, just six have reached the pinnacle of the sport by claiming the career grand slam.

McIlroy was the latest to do it with his win at Augusta in 2025. Before him, Tiger Woods won all four majors in a span of three years from 1997 to 2000. They are the only two golfers since 1966 to achieve the rare feat on the course.

Here’s a full list of those six golfers and when they won each major for the first time:

Rory McIlroy

2025 Masters

2014 British Open

2012 PGA Championship

2011 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods

2000 British Open

2000 U.S. Open

1999 PGA Championship

1997 Masters

Jack Nicklaus

1966 British Open

1963 PGA Championship

1963 Masters

1962 U.S. Open

Gary Player

1965 U.S. Open

1962 PGA Championship

1961 Masters

1959 British Open

Ben Hogan

1953 British Open

1951 Masters

1948 U.S. Open

1946 PGA Championship

Gene Sarazen

1935 Masters

1932 British Open

1922 PGA Championship

1922 U.S. Open

There have been seven women to complete the career grand slam on the LPGA Tour: Inbee Park, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Juli Inkster, Pat Bradley, Mickey Wright and Louise Suggs.

Other golfers to win three majors but not the grand slam

Scheffler is one of three active golfers to be one win away from completing the career grand slam alongside Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. Spieth’s career got off to a tremendous start as he won three majors by the age of 24, but he hasn’t won a major tournament since 2017. Mickelson, who needs a U.S. Open win but will not be competing at Shinnecock, will likely be stuck at three as his game has been in a free fall since he joined LIV.

Here are the 12 golfers in PGA Tour history who are missing one major for the career grand slam:

Scottie Scheffler

Major wins: Masters (2022, 2024), PGA Championship (2025), British Open (2025)

Masters (2022, 2024), PGA Championship (2025), British Open (2025) Still needs: U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth

Major wins: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017)

Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017) Still needs: PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson

Major wins: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), British Open (2013)

Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), British Open (2013) Still needs: U.S. Open

Walter Hagen

Major wins: U.S. Open (1914, 1919), PGA Championship (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927), British Open (1922, 1924, 1928, 1929)

U.S. Open (1914, 1919), PGA Championship (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927), British Open (1922, 1924, 1928, 1929) Did not win: Masters

Tom Watson

Major wins: U.S. Open (1982), Masters (1977, 1981), British Open (1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983)

U.S. Open (1982), Masters (1977, 1981), British Open (1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983) Did not win: PGA Championship

Sam Snead

Major wins: Masters (1949, 1952, 1954), British Open (1946), PGA Championship (1942, 1949, 1951)

Masters (1949, 1952, 1954), British Open (1946), PGA Championship (1942, 1949, 1951) Did not win: U.S. Open

Arnold Palmer

Major wins: Masters (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964), British Open (1961, 1962), U.S. Open (1960)

Masters (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964), British Open (1961, 1962), U.S. Open (1960) Did not win: PGA Championship

Lee Trevino

Major wins: PGA Championship (1974, 1984), British Open (1971, 1972), U.S. Open (1968, 1971)

PGA Championship (1974, 1984), British Open (1971, 1972), U.S. Open (1968, 1971) Did not win: Masters

Byron Nelson

Major wins: PGA Championship (1940, 1945), Masters (1937, 1942), U.S. Open (1939)

PGA Championship (1940, 1945), Masters (1937, 1942), U.S. Open (1939) Did not win: British Open

Jim Barnes

Major wins: PGA Championship (1916, 1919), British Open (1925), U.S. Open (1921)

PGA Championship (1916, 1919), British Open (1925), U.S. Open (1921) Did not win: Masters

Raymond Floyd

Major wins: PGA Championship (1969, 1982), Masters (1976), U.S. Open (1986)

PGA Championship (1969, 1982), Masters (1976), U.S. Open (1986) Did not win: British Open

Tommy Armour

Major wins: PGA Championship (1930), British Open (1931), U.S. Open (1927)

PGA Championship (1930), British Open (1931), U.S. Open (1927) Did not win: Masters

More U.S. Open from Sports Illustrated