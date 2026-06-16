The Six Golfers to Complete Career Grand Slam As Scottie Scheffler Chases History at U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy has officially passed the torch over to Scottie Scheffler.
It took over a decade, but McIlroy finally completed the career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters, his first major win since 2014. McIlroy, who won the ’26 Masters as well, now lives in golf immortality as one of the six men to complete the career grand slam, winning all four majors at least once—the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship.
This week Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, enters the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with his first chance to join McIlroy on that list. The 29-year-old won two majors last summer—the PGA Championship and British Open—to add to his trophy case that already featured two green jackets from Masters wins in 2022 and ’24.
Scheffler began the 2026 season by winning the American Express and has six top-four finishes, including runner-up behind McIlroy at the Masters. He enters the week at Shinnecock after placing 12th two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament.
Here’s a look at how Scheffler has finished at the U.S. Open during his career, and the names he’s chasing this week in Southampton, N.Y.:
How Scheffler has performed in the U.S. Open over his career
Scheffler has his work cut out for him this week. Shinnecock Hills is no cakewalk.
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The 29-year-old has been close several times to hoisting the U.S. Open trophy in his career. In 2022, Scheffler tied for second place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., finishing one stroke behind the winner Matt Fitzpatrick at five-under par. With Scheffler waiting in the clubhouse after posting a final-round 67, Fitzpatrick tapped in for par on the 18th hole, and Will Zalatoris missed a birdie putt that would’ve forced a playoff.
In 2023, Scheffler was close again, ending up three strokes behind the winner Wyndham Clark (10 under) and two strokes behind runner-up McIlroy (nine under). Scheffler was in the mix entering Sunday but failed to make up any ground with an even-par 70.
Since then, though, the U.S. Open has been a bit of a struggle for Scheffler. In 2024, he barely made the cut and tied for 41st place at Pinehurst No. 2 after a four-over 74 on Friday snapped his streak of 168 consecutive rounds with a birdie. Last year, Scheffler got off to a rough start with a three-over 73 at Oakmont on Thursday but rallied to finish in seventh place, six strokes behind the winner J.J. Spaun.
Here’s a complete list of Scheffler’s appearances in the U.S. Open:
- 2016: Cut
- 2017: T27
- 2018: N/A
- 2019: Cut
- 2020: N/A
- 2021: N/A
- 2022: T2
- 2023: 3
- 2024: T41
- 2025: T7
Scheffler has never played a tournament at Shinnecock as he didn’t qualify for the 2018 U.S. Open. In fact, he had never been on the club’s property until he stopped by earlier this month for a practice round.
The six golfers to complete the career grand slam
Of the 235 golfers to win at least one major, and the 89 men to win at least two majors, just six have reached the pinnacle of the sport by claiming the career grand slam.
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McIlroy was the latest to do it with his win at Augusta in 2025. Before him, Tiger Woods won all four majors in a span of three years from 1997 to 2000. They are the only two golfers since 1966 to achieve the rare feat on the course.
Here’s a full list of those six golfers and when they won each major for the first time:
Rory McIlroy
- 2025 Masters
- 2014 British Open
- 2012 PGA Championship
- 2011 U.S. Open
Tiger Woods
- 2000 British Open
- 2000 U.S. Open
- 1999 PGA Championship
- 1997 Masters
Jack Nicklaus
- 1966 British Open
- 1963 PGA Championship
- 1963 Masters
- 1962 U.S. Open
Gary Player
- 1965 U.S. Open
- 1962 PGA Championship
- 1961 Masters
- 1959 British Open
Ben Hogan
- 1953 British Open
- 1951 Masters
- 1948 U.S. Open
- 1946 PGA Championship
Gene Sarazen
- 1935 Masters
- 1932 British Open
- 1922 PGA Championship
- 1922 U.S. Open
There have been seven women to complete the career grand slam on the LPGA Tour: Inbee Park, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Juli Inkster, Pat Bradley, Mickey Wright and Louise Suggs.
Other golfers to win three majors but not the grand slam
Scheffler is one of three active golfers to be one win away from completing the career grand slam alongside Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. Spieth’s career got off to a tremendous start as he won three majors by the age of 24, but he hasn’t won a major tournament since 2017. Mickelson, who needs a U.S. Open win but will not be competing at Shinnecock, will likely be stuck at three as his game has been in a free fall since he joined LIV.
Here are the 12 golfers in PGA Tour history who are missing one major for the career grand slam:
Scottie Scheffler
- Major wins: Masters (2022, 2024), PGA Championship (2025), British Open (2025)
- Still needs: U.S. Open
Jordan Spieth
- Major wins: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017)
- Still needs: PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson
- Major wins: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), British Open (2013)
- Still needs: U.S. Open
Walter Hagen
- Major wins: U.S. Open (1914, 1919), PGA Championship (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927), British Open (1922, 1924, 1928, 1929)
- Did not win: Masters
Tom Watson
- Major wins: U.S. Open (1982), Masters (1977, 1981), British Open (1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983)
- Did not win: PGA Championship
Sam Snead
- Major wins: Masters (1949, 1952, 1954), British Open (1946), PGA Championship (1942, 1949, 1951)
- Did not win: U.S. Open
Arnold Palmer
- Major wins: Masters (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964), British Open (1961, 1962), U.S. Open (1960)
- Did not win: PGA Championship
Lee Trevino
- Major wins: PGA Championship (1974, 1984), British Open (1971, 1972), U.S. Open (1968, 1971)
- Did not win: Masters
Byron Nelson
- Major wins: PGA Championship (1940, 1945), Masters (1937, 1942), U.S. Open (1939)
- Did not win: British Open
Jim Barnes
- Major wins: PGA Championship (1916, 1919), British Open (1925), U.S. Open (1921)
- Did not win: Masters
Raymond Floyd
- Major wins: PGA Championship (1969, 1982), Masters (1976), U.S. Open (1986)
- Did not win: British Open
Tommy Armour
- Major wins: PGA Championship (1930), British Open (1931), U.S. Open (1927)
- Did not win: Masters
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.