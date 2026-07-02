The Dan Evans Show: Scottie Scheffler's Remarkable 'Off Year'

As it was for Tiger is now for Scottie: if you don’t win, we don’t care.

There is a narrative floating around that Scottie Scheffler is having an off-year in 2026. It started early in February and March, when he was having bad first rounds and responding by finishing high. But at that point, his most recent win was just a month prior, so the talk wasn’t as loud.

Now, however, we sit after the Travelers Championship, in which Scheffler lost in a playoff to Viktor Hovland, and Scheffler still has just one win on the year.

For most golfers, this wouldn’t be a problem. But for Scheffler, coming off of a season with six wins including two major wins, it’s not enough for fans.

This begs the question: Are wins the only thing that matter?

Scottie has won only one event this season, but he has been statistically dominant in his finishes.

In 14 events, Scheffler has made the cut at all 14 of them, finishing in the top 25 at every tournament, and in the top five nine times. That puts Scottie at a 64.3% top-five rate in tournaments this season.

Among those top fives are two third-place finishes, four second-place finishes, and his sole win at The American Express.

And if that means nothing to you, he has accrued over $15 million in tournament winnings this season thus far. If that’s an “off year” you are doing pretty well for yourself.

While Scheffler may have fewer wins this year than he has in seasons past, the world No. 1 and current FedEx Cup points leader is having what would be most players' best season.

Watch the entire conversation from the Dan Evans Show!

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