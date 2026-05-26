Tiger Woods Set to Miss All Four Majors—Again

For the second consecutive year, Tiger Woods will miss all of the season’s major championships.

Woods is not exempt for next month’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and he did not enter the British Open field by the close of entries last week, although the R&A has yet to release an official field list.

After a disk replacement procedure in October—his seventh back surgery—Woods was hopeful of making a return this year and had expressed a desire to be ready for the Masters before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a car crash in late March.

Soon after, Woods said he would be taking time away from his duties on the PGA Tour Policy Board and the Future Competition Committee and withdrew his name from consideration for the U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy, which later went to Jim Furyk. He also announced he’d be seeking treatment and has not spoken publicly other than to offer a Memorial Day message on his social media accounts.

Woods, 50, a 15-time major champion who has 82 PGA Tour victories, has not played competitively since he missed the cut at the 2024 Open at Royal Troon.

Since being involved in a serious 2021 car crash that severely damaged his lower right leg, Woods has competed in just eight majors, missing the cut in four and withdrawing from another. His last top 10 in a major came at the 2019 Masters, which he won for the fifth time at age 43.

Woods is exempt at the Open Championship until age 60, having won it in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

Phil Mickelson, the 2013 Open champion, has submitted an entry but his participation remains in question.

Mickelson, 55, is missing another LIV Golf League event this week due to an undisclosed family matter. He has played just one time all year and skipped both the Masters and the PGA Championship. The six-time major champion is not exempt for next month’s U.S. Open and did not enter the tournament to try to qualify.

The Open Championship saw the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking not otherwise exempt on Monday earn a spot in the tournament to be played at Royal Birkdale, bringing the unofficial field count to 104 with several other ways remaining to qualify for the 156-player field, including Final Qualifying in early July.

There are also four Open Qualifying Series events to go. In addition to this week’s Mizuno Open in Japan, where three spots are available, next week’s Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour will offer one spot and three will go to players from the Canadian Open the following week.

There will also be one spot available from the Italian Open on the DP World Tour as well as three from the Scottish Open the week prior to the Open.