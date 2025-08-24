Tommy Fleetwood Had Such Good Perspective After Finally Securing First PGA Tour Win
Tommy Fleetwood finally did it.
For years, Fleetwood had held the less-than-desirable distinction of being the best player on the PGA Tour without a victory. He had finished in more top-10s than any player in history without a win, including six second place finishes.
On Sunday, he secured the first win of his career, and did so in style, taking down the Tour Championship and the $10 million top prize that goes with it.
One of the things that has made Fleetwood so endearing to fans has been the positive attitude he has kept even after coming so close to victory and falling short time and time again. After the win, that same attitude was still on full display.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done before,” Fleetwood said after the win. “Whether I’ve won or not, I’ve still been proud of my career and where I’ve been so far, knowing I still have a long way to go and a lot to learn. This doesn’t change that really. This is just hopefully one win, the first of many to come. You can’t win plenty if you don’t win the first one.”
Fleetwood now has his first one, and it’s possible finally getting the pressure of his first win off his back is enough to propel him to a few more next year.
The next time fans see Fleetwood though, chances are they won’t be cheering him on as he was on Sunday, as he is set to represent Team Europe at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in four weeks.