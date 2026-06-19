How Dustin Johnson’s Dream U.S. Open Start Completely Fell Apart in Mere Minutes

Once again early in a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Dustin Johnson saw his name near the top of the leaderboard.

It was gone in a matter of minutes.

Playing in a threesome with two fellow former U.S. Open champions in Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland—all of whom have won the tournament in the last decade—Johnson took advantage of the surprisingly friendly weather and soft greens at Shinnecock late Thursday evening before play was halted due to darkness. Johnson made four straight birdies at the turn, his longest streak at a U.S. Open. When he woke up Friday morning to finish his opening round, he was sitting in second place just two strokes back at four under, nipping at the heels of the leader Clark.

And then Shinnecock happened.

Johnson completely fell apart in his second round on Friday, shooting a seven-over 77. When he walked into the clubhouse after his round, Johnson was tied for 54th place at three-over par, which should be enough to make the cut. But he’ll need a Herculean effort Saturday to get back in contention as the leaders like Clark pull apart from the pack.

It all started to unravel for Johnson on the par-3 11th hole. He hit into the bunker off the tee, and it took him two attempts to get out of there. His first bunker shot hit the green, but in classic Shinnecock fashion, it rolled back into a different sand trap to his right. His second attempt stuck, but he missed the ensuing putt and had to tap in for a double-bogey 5.

After the 11th hole, Johnson told himself to hit some fairways and give himself a good look, but he sprayed his tee shot on 12 way right and posted back-to-back bogeys on 12 and 13. After a par on 14, Johnson carded a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 15th hole, which tied his highest single-hole score at a major in his career. Once again, he couldn’t get out of a front bunker.

Johnson’s third shot of the 15th hole was the easiest look he’d have from a bunker all day. But he was overly aggressive and the ball rolled from the green back into a second bunker. From there, Johnson’s fourth shot was hit too soft and returned to him in the sand again. His fifth shot was skulled and it soared way over the green, and he went on to miss a 26-foot putt and tap in for a snowman 8.

Shinnecock's bunkers are giving DJ a brutally tough go today. pic.twitter.com/5ntILj4Ruy — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 19, 2026

Ugly, ugly golf. In about a 90-minute span, Johnson went from four-under par and in contention at the top of the leaderboard to four-over par and in jeopardy of missing the cut.

To put salt in Johnson’s wound, this was a taste of déjà vu.

In 2018, the last time the U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock, Johnson entered the third round with a four-stroke lead. He was in total command as the only golfer to shoot under par in both rounds, notching a 69 on Thursday and 67 on Friday. But Johnson fell apart on Saturday. His third round started with a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 2nd, and he never recovered in a disastrous 41-36-77 to fall back into the pack. On Sunday, he lost to Brooks Koepka by two strokes.

Since signing with LIV Golf in the summer of 2022, Johnson has just one T10 at a major. He was cut in three of the four majors last year and hasn’t made the weekend at a U.S. Open since 2023.

For one beautiful Thursday evening as the sun set in Southampton, Johnson looked like his old self, charging through the back nine on his way to compete all weekend for a major championship. But with his career in a free fall since joining LIV, Johnson rolled over on Friday and allowed Shinnecock to hunt him down.

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